Where to Watch Virginia vs. Pittsburgh: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Odds
Coming out of the bye week, Virginia will look to snap a three-game losing streak and get back in the win column on the road at No. 23 Pittsburgh. The Cavaliers started the season 4-1, but have since suffered three-consecutive losses to Louisville, Clemson, and North Carolina to fall to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in ACC play. The Panthers meanwhile, started the season 7-0 before suffering a humbling 48-25 loss to SMU last week. Pitt is ranked No. 23 in this week's AP Top 25, but is ranked No. 18 in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
Pittsburgh leads the all-time series with Virginia 10-4 and has won seven of the nine games between the two programs since the Panthers joined the ACC in 2013. UVA's only win at Pittsburgh came in the 2019 season opener, when the Cavaliers took down the Panthers 30-14 to kickstart their ACC Coastal title campaign.
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia at Pittsburgh, including kickoff time, TV designation, radio details, and betting odds.
Game Information: Virginia (4-4, 2-3 ACC) at Pittsburgh (7-1, 3-1 ACC)
Date/Time: Saturday, November 9th at 8pm ET
Location: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
How to watch: ACC Network
Commentators: Wes Durham (Play-By-Play), Tom Luginbill (Analyst), Dana Boyle (Sideline)
Spread: Pittsburgh -7.5
Moneyline: Pitt -290, UVA +240
Over/Under: 56.5
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network | SiriusXM 137, SXM App 137
- Alexandria: WSBN, AM 630
- Arlington: WSBN, AM 630
- Ashland: WRVA, AM 1140
- Blacksburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Blackstone: WKLV, AM 1440
- Buena Vista: WREL, FM 100.3
- Centreville: WSBN, AM 630
- Charlottesville: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Charlottesville: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Chesapeake: WJFV, AM 1650
- Christiansburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Covington: WXCF, FM 107.5/AM 1230
- Dale City: WSBN, AM 630
- Hampton: WJFV, AM 1650
- Harrisonburg: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Hopewell: WRVA, AM 1140
- Leesburg: WSBN, AM 630
- Lexington: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Lynchburg: WPLY, FM 107.5/AM 1390
- Manassas: WSBN, AM 630
- Martinsville: WHEE, AM 1370
- McLean: WSBN, AM 630
- Mechanicsville: WRVA, AM 1140
- Newport News: WJFV, AM 1650
- Norfolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Petersburg: WRVA, AM 1140
- Portsmouth: WJFV: AM 1650
- Reston: WSBN, AM 630
- Richmond: WRVA, AM 1140
- Roanoke: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Salem: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Staunton: WREL, FM 100.3
- Suffolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Tappahannock: WRAR, FM 105.5
- Virginia Beach: WJFV, AM 1650
- Washington, D.C.: WSBN, AM 630
- Waynesboro: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Winchester: WINC, FM 105.5/AM 1400
