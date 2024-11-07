Stat Comparison: How Virginia Stacks Up Against Pittsburgh on Paper
Virginia (4-4, 2-3 ACC) will look to snap a three-game losing skid coming out of the bye week on Saturday at No. 23 Pittsburgh (7-1, 3-1 ACC). As the Cavaliers and Panthers prepare to clash on Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium, we've got a full statistical breakdown to see how these two teams match up on paper as well as some statistical notes on Pitt.
See the chart below for a full statistical comparison for Virginia at Pittsburgh.
Virginia
Stat
Pittsburgh
4-4 (2-3 ACC)
Record
7-1 (3-1 ACC)
26.3
Scoring Offense
38.9
405.5
Total Offense
444.8
140.5
Rushing Offense
153.6
4.0
Yards Per Rush
5.2
265.0
Passing Offense
291.1
63.2%
Completion %
64.7%
44/121 (36%)
3rd Down Conv.
36/96 (38%)
9/18 (50%)
4th Down Conv.
9/13 (69%)
26/33 (79%)
Red Zone Scores
27/31 (87%)
12/33 (36%)
Red Zone TDs
23/31 (74%)
10
Turnovers
8
9
Forced Turnovers
13
27.6
Scoring Defense
25.3
408.8
Total Defense
364.1
133.6
Rushing Defense
102.3
275.1
Passing Defense
261.9
45/114 (39%)
3rd Down Defense
43/126 (34%)
12/20 (60%)
4th Down Defense
15/23 (65%)
12-59
Sacks by-yards
24-172
29:44
Time of Possession
24:51
See below for individual stat summaries for each team's starting quarterback, top receiver, top running back, and top defender (statistically).
Quarterback
UVA Anthony Colandrea: 156/248 (62.9%), 1,805 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, 6 interceptions
PITT Eli Holstein: 167/263 (63.5%), 2,056 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, 6 interceptions
Top Receiver
UVA Malachi Fields: 43 receptions, 654 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 15.2 yards per catch
PITT Konata Mumpfield: 33 receptions, 541 receiving yards, 3 receiving touchdowns, 16.4 yards per catch
Top Running Back
UVA Kobe Pace: 88 carries, 390 rushing yards, 4.4 yards per carry, 2 rushing touchdowns
PITT Desmond Reid: 102 carries, 590 rushing yards, 5.8 yards per carry, 4 rushing touchdowns
Top Defender
UVA Jonas Sanker: 64 total tackles, 43 solo stops, 5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 3 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery, 1 quarterback hurry
PITT Kyle Louis: 68 total tackles, 28 solo stops, 10 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 3 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass breakup, 8 quarterback hurries
Some more notable statistics on Pittsburgh:
- Pitt is ranked fourth in the ACC in scoring offense, averaging 38.9 points per game, and sixth in total offense at 444.8 yards per game.
- Pitt has the 10th-ranked scoring defense in the ACC at 25.3 points per game allowed on average and the ninth-ranked total defense at 364.1 yards per game allowed.
- Pitt has an excellent run defense, averaging just over 100 rushing yards per game (102.3), good for fourth in the ACC, but a subpar pass defense that gives up an average of 261.9 yards through the air, which ranks 14th in the ACC (only Stanford, Virginia, and Wake Forest are worse).
- The Panthers have the league's third-best passing offense, averaging 291.1 passing yards per game and totaling 21 passing touchdowns on the season. Their rushing offense ranks ninth in the ACC at 153.6 rushing yards per game.
- Pitt is one of the better teams in the conference in converting on fourth downs, successfully moving the chains on 64.3% of fourth down attempts.
- The Panthers are last in the ACC in time of possession, averaging less than 25 minutes of time of possession (24:50) per game.
- Pittsburgh's opponents are penalized at the highest rate in the ACC, averaging 72.3 penalty yards per game. Virginia is one of the least penalized teams in the ACC, ranking fourth in average penalty yards at 43.6 per game.
