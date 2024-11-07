Cavaliers Now

Stat Comparison: How Virginia Stacks Up Against Pittsburgh on Paper

Taking a look at the statistical matchup between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Pittsburgh Panthers

Virginia (4-4, 2-3 ACC) will look to snap a three-game losing skid coming out of the bye week on Saturday at No. 23 Pittsburgh (7-1, 3-1 ACC). As the Cavaliers and Panthers prepare to clash on Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium, we've got a full statistical breakdown to see how these two teams match up on paper as well as some statistical notes on Pitt.

See the chart below for a full statistical comparison for Virginia at Pittsburgh.

Virginia

Stat

Pittsburgh

4-4 (2-3 ACC)

Record

7-1 (3-1 ACC)

26.3

Scoring Offense

38.9

405.5

Total Offense

444.8

140.5

Rushing Offense

153.6

4.0

Yards Per Rush

5.2

265.0

Passing Offense

291.1

63.2%

Completion %

64.7%

44/121 (36%)

3rd Down Conv.

36/96 (38%)

9/18 (50%)

4th Down Conv.

9/13 (69%)

26/33 (79%)

Red Zone Scores

27/31 (87%)

12/33 (36%)

Red Zone TDs

23/31 (74%)

10

Turnovers

8

9

Forced Turnovers

13

27.6

Scoring Defense

25.3

408.8

Total Defense

364.1

133.6

Rushing Defense

102.3

275.1

Passing Defense

261.9

45/114 (39%)

3rd Down Defense

43/126 (34%)

12/20 (60%)

4th Down Defense

15/23 (65%)

12-59

Sacks by-yards

24-172

29:44

Time of Possession

24:51

See below for individual stat summaries for each team's starting quarterback, top receiver, top running back, and top defender (statistically).

Quarterback
UVA Anthony Colandrea: 156/248 (62.9%), 1,805 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, 6 interceptions
PITT Eli Holstein: 167/263 (63.5%), 2,056 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, 6 interceptions

Top Receiver
UVA Malachi Fields: 43 receptions, 654 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 15.2 yards per catch
PITT Konata Mumpfield: 33 receptions, 541 receiving yards, 3 receiving touchdowns, 16.4 yards per catch

Top Running Back
UVA Kobe Pace: 88 carries, 390 rushing yards, 4.4 yards per carry, 2 rushing touchdowns
PITT Desmond Reid: 102 carries, 590 rushing yards, 5.8 yards per carry, 4 rushing touchdowns

Top Defender
UVA Jonas Sanker: 64 total tackles, 43 solo stops, 5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 3 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery, 1 quarterback hurry
PITT Kyle Louis: 68 total tackles, 28 solo stops, 10 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 3 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass breakup, 8 quarterback hurries

Some more notable statistics on Pittsburgh:

  • Pitt is ranked fourth in the ACC in scoring offense, averaging 38.9 points per game, and sixth in total offense at 444.8 yards per game.
  • Pitt has the 10th-ranked scoring defense in the ACC at 25.3 points per game allowed on average and the ninth-ranked total defense at 364.1 yards per game allowed.
  • Pitt has an excellent run defense, averaging just over 100 rushing yards per game (102.3), good for fourth in the ACC, but a subpar pass defense that gives up an average of 261.9 yards through the air, which ranks 14th in the ACC (only Stanford, Virginia, and Wake Forest are worse).
  • The Panthers have the league's third-best passing offense, averaging 291.1 passing yards per game and totaling 21 passing touchdowns on the season. Their rushing offense ranks ninth in the ACC at 153.6 rushing yards per game.
  • Pitt is one of the better teams in the conference in converting on fourth downs, successfully moving the chains on 64.3% of fourth down attempts.
  • The Panthers are last in the ACC in time of possession, averaging less than 25 minutes of time of possession (24:50) per game.
  • Pittsburgh's opponents are penalized at the highest rate in the ACC, averaging 72.3 penalty yards per game. Virginia is one of the least penalized teams in the ACC, ranking fourth in average penalty yards at 43.6 per game.

