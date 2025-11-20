Virginia WR Trell Harris Is Quietly Having A Good Season For The Cavaliers
Trell Harris has been terrific this season for the Hoos and is a big weapon on the offensive side of the ball. He has already set career numbers this season with one more regular-season game left and, hopefully, a chance at postseason play. This season, he had 51 catches, 766 yards and five touchdowns. He is leading the team in all three categories
Harris began his career with Kent State, where he spent two seasons of his career finishing with 39 catches, 536 yards, and two touchdowns before moving on. He transferred to Virginia in 2024 and played primarily a reserve role for the Hoos in his first year with the team. He finished with 15 catches for 221 yards and two touchdowns. Harris didn’t let the down year affect him and continued to grind and put in the work necessary to take the next jump. He’s continued to reap the benefits and did so most recently last week.
Harris had a career-high in receptions, finishing with eight against Duke. It was his best game of the year as he finished with 161 yards and a touchdown. He couldn’t be stopped and continued to come up big in the passing game for the Hoos. His head coach, Tony Elliot, talked about his growth this season and how valuable he has been to the Virginia program.
"Huge, and where you're seeing him grow is in that area after the catch. Man, he's making those catches over the middle with confidence, and then able to put his foot in the ground and then use his natural ability, and then he runs tough, and then you can move him around in different spots to be able to try and get the ball to him,” said Elliot. “So, just super happy for him because I know how frustrating and hard it was last year to miss time, and then to come back and really had to work, had a little bit of a setback with the knee, you know, over the summer, and then, he’s been really leading that unit, or the receiver unit and so just super. It was good to see six make some plays, right, and then seven, you know, he'll make his plays.”
He’s not just getting it done in the passing game but also being a complementary teammate for Virginia. Running back J’Mari Taylor is having a great season for the Hoos and is playing at a high level. In some of his electric runs, Harris has been there making a great perimeter block and setting him free for big gains. He’s not just about his stats or always getting the ball, but fully buying into being a great teammate and doing whatever his team needs.
“So, it's really good when those guys can contribute, but I thought they did a good job too of blocking in the run game to create some of the explosive runs for us,” said Elliot.
Make no mistake, quarterback Chandler Morris has been a great addition for the Hoos, coming from North Texas with his ability to throw the ball at a high level. He plays the position like one of the top quarterbacks in the ACC. However, the growth of Harris and been critical to the success of Virginia. He is fifth in the ACC in receiving yards, tied-sixth in touchdowns, and eighth in catches. The Hoos have one of the best well-balanced attacks this season and can beat you in a multitude of ways. With Harris playing at a high level, Virginia has a shot at the playoffs and can get in if they win out. He needs to be talked about more for what he has done this season.
More Virginia Football News:
•How Will the Hiring of James Franklin at Virginia Tech Impact UVA Next Season?
•Projecting Where Virginia Will Land In The Latest CFP Rankings Release
•Taking A Closer look At Virginia’s Elite Defense During The Bye Week
•Fisher Camac, J'Mari Taylor, and Trell Harris Earn Weekly ACC Honors