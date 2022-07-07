WATCH: Chris Long Reacts to Rumors of Virginia Potentially Joining the SEC
In the midst of swirling rumors that Virginia may be one of four ACC teams seeking a path to join the SEC, former UVA football great Chris Long took to Twitter to express his reaction to the news that his alma mater may be headed to the SEC:
The initial report came from Braden Keith of SwimSwam, who stated "SOURCE: North Carolina, Florida State, Clemson, and Virginia are all negotiating to join the SEC. ESPN is trying to void their TV deal with the ACC."
At this point, details on these rumors are sparse and nothing is confirmed. But that certainly won't stop Chris Long from having fun on Twitter, especially when it means taking a shot at archrival Virginia Tech, who was noticeably absent from the list of ACC teams rumored to be negotiating a move to the SEC.
Concrete details and updates will be posted on CavaliersNow if/when they become available.
Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook
See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated
See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated
Read More
Read more from Cavaliers Now
Virginia Basketball Adds Two Opponents to 2022-2023 Non-Conference Schedule
Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Amber Ezechiels | UVA Field Hockey
Northwestern Outfielder Ethan O'Donnell Transfers to Virginia Baseball
Virginia Swim & Dive Adds Three Quality Transfers
Recapping a Great Recruiting Weekend for UVA's Football and Basketball Programs
Virginia's Kyle Teel Makes USA Baseball Collegiate National Team
WATCH: Blake Buchanan Shows Off in UVA Commitment Mixtape