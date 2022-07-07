WATCH: Chris Long Reacts to Rumors of Virginia Potentially Joining the SEC

Former UVA football star Chris Long posted a hilarious video reacting to the rumors that Virginia may be joining the SEC

In the midst of swirling rumors that Virginia may be one of four ACC teams seeking a path to join the SEC, former UVA football great Chris Long took to Twitter to express his reaction to the news that his alma mater may be headed to the SEC:

The initial report came from Braden Keith of SwimSwam, who stated "SOURCE: North Carolina, Florida State, Clemson, and Virginia are all negotiating to join the SEC. ESPN is trying to void their TV deal with the ACC."

At this point, details on these rumors are sparse and nothing is confirmed. But that certainly won't stop Chris Long from having fun on Twitter, especially when it means taking a shot at archrival Virginia Tech, who was noticeably absent from the list of ACC teams rumored to be negotiating a move to the SEC.

Concrete details and updates will be posted on CavaliersNow if/when they become available.

