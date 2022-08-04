WATCH: Tony Elliott and Players Recap First UVA Football Practice

The Virginia football team officially commenced fall camp on Wednesday night, bringing the entire roster together for the first full team practice of the year as players returned from injury and transfers and first years participated in practice for the first time.

Following the first day of practice, head coach Tony Elliott fielded questions from the media. Elliott recapped the first practice, speaking on the noticeable presence of transfers and first years that were participating in their first UVA football practice, the evidence of the hard work put in by strength and conditioning coach Adam Smotherman, the state of the offensive line, the up-tempo nature of practice, and the work that remains ahead.

See Elliott's full comments in the following VSTV video:

Select players were also available for questions after practice. Senior defensive tackle Aaron Faumui talked about his decision to return to Virginia after initially entering the transfer portal during the coaching change last winter. Junior wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. discussed his rising confidence in his leg as he works his way back to 100% after suffering an ACL injury last year as well as his intention to take a leadership role on the team this season. Junior running back Mike Hollins spoke on the tempo of the practice and his efforts to earn Virginia's starting running back spot.

READ MORE: Five Questions for Virginia Football Entering Fall Camp

See the full comments of Faumui, Davis Jr., and Hollins in the following video:

Stay tuned to CavaliersNow for extensive coverage of fall camp as we march towards the start of the Virginia football season.

