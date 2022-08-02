Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Guard Jaeden Mustaf

Four-star shooting guard Jaeden Mustaf (Matthews, NC) picked up an offer from Virginia during his unofficial visit on Tuesday.

Tony Bennett has made his second scholarship offer for the recruiting class of 2024. Virginia hosted four-star shooting guard Jaeden Mustaf on an unofficial visit on Tuesday and he announced afterwards that he had received an offer from the Cavaliers.

A 6'5" shooting guard, Mustaf played his first two seasons of high school basketball at DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, but he moved to North Carolina this year and will play at Carmel Christian High School in Matthews, North Carolina this season. Mustaf averaged 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists at DeMatha as a sophomore least season.

One of the top 50 prospects in his class, 247Sports currently rates Mustaf as the No. 44 prospect in the country, the No. 13 shooting guard in the class of 2024, and the No. 4 player from North Carolina. Mustaf has offers from 15 schools so far and that list is expected to grow as he enters his junior season. Maryland, West Virginia, Georgia, Indiana, NC State, Texas A&M, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, and Xavier are among the major conference programs to offer Mustaf thus far and Virginia has just joined that list.

In addition to the unofficial visits he took to both Virginia and Virginia Tech this week, Mustaf has visited Rutgers and NC State unofficially.

Mustaf is the second class of 2024 player to be offered by Virginia, joining five-star power forward Jarin Stevenson (Pittsboro, NC), who picked up an offer from the Cavaliers back in January.

