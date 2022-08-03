Skip to main content

Virginia Baseball: Brian Gursky Signs With New York Mets

Gursky is the seventh Cavalier to join the ranks of the MLB this summer
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Virginia pitcher Brian Gursky signed a free agent deal with the New York Mets.

UVA lefty Brian Gursky became the seventh Cavalier to sign with an MLB team this summer.

Another Wahoo has found his way to the ranks of Major League Baseball. Virginia lefty starter Brian Gursky signed a free agent deal with the New York Mets this week. 

After four seasons at Southern California, Gursky came to Virginia as a grad transfer and filled in nicely in UVA's starting pitching rotation. In 14 starts, he posted a 7-3 record, the most wins of any UVA pitcher. Gursky recorded a 3.97 ERA in 70.1 innings pitched, allowing 31 earned runs on 69 hits and registering 84 strikeouts to 32 walks. Opposing hitters batted .256 against him and his 84 strikeouts were the most on the Virginia pitching staff.

Gursky had several highlight performances as one of UVA's primary weekend starters. He struck out five of the first eight batters and was credited with the win against Virginia Tech on Ryan Zimmerman Day on April 30th. Gursky had a career-high 10 strikeouts at Louisville on May 19th. Against Cornell on February 26th, Gursky threw an "immaculate inning", striking out the side on nine pitches. 

At the end of the season, Gursky was selected to the All-ACC Second Team and was one of five UVA players named to the ACC All-Academic Team. 

Gursky is the third UVA baseball player to sign a free agent deal with an MLB organization this summer, joining Will Geerdes and Devin Ortiz, who both signed with the San Diego Padres. Four Cavaliers were taken in the 2022 MLB Draft: Nate Savino (Arizona Diamondbacks), Brandon Neeck (Los Angeles Dodgers), Chris Newell (Los Angeles Dodgers), and Matt Wyatt (Tampa Bay Rays). 

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia baseball news and content: Virginia Baseball on Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Basketball Extends Offer to 2024 Guard Jayden "Juke" Harris

Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Guard Jaeden Mustaf

Virginia Football Target Jacob Cruz to Announce Decision Friday

Virginia Basketball: Elijah Gertrude Completes Official Visit

Virginia Football: Jackson on Watch List for Bednarik Award

VCU Pitcher Chase Hungate Transfers to Virginia Baseball

Virginia Basketball Makes Top Five for Four-Star PG Trey Green

WATCH: Former Wahoo Makes SportsCenter for Spectacular PLL Goal

Salisbury guard Jayden "Juke" Harris picks up an offer from the Virginia Cavaliers.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Extends Offer to 2024 Guard Jayden "Juke" Harris

By Matt Newton16 hours ago
Jaeden Mustaf DeMatha
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Guard Jaeden Mustaf

By Matt Newton19 hours ago
UVA football target Jacob Cruz will make his college decision soon.
Football

Virginia Football Target Jacob Cruz to Announce Decision Friday

By Matt Newton20 hours ago
Elijah Gertrude takes official visit to the Virginia men's basketball program.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball: Elijah Gertrude Completes Official Visit

By Matt Newton23 hours ago
Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson was named to preseason watch list for the Bednarik Award.
Football

Virginia Football: Jackson on Watch List for Bednarik Award

By Matt NewtonAug 1, 2022 2:21 PM EDT
VCU pitcher Chase Hungate is transferring to the Virginia baseball program.
Baseball

VCU Pitcher Chase Hungate Transfers to Virginia Baseball

By Matt NewtonAug 1, 2022 9:48 AM EDT
Four-star point guard Trey Green (Branson, Missouri) announces top five schools.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Makes Top Five for Four-Star PG Trey Green

By Matt NewtonAug 1, 2022 2:02 AM EDT
Charlie Bertrand Redwoods
Lacrosse

WATCH: Former Wahoo Makes SportsCenter for Spectacular PLL Goal

By Matt NewtonJul 31, 2022 9:20 PM EDT