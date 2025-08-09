Which Former UVA Players Are Suiting Up For NFL Preseason Action Today?
Week one action in the NFL preseason rolls on today and there is a stacked slate of games on the way for this afternoon. In those games are going to be a number of former Virginia standouts, who are either going to be making their case for why they should be on the roster or showing why they are going to be a big part of this year's team.
Let's take a look at who is going to be in action today.
1. S Joey Blount- Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals are going to be facing one of the premier teams in the NFL tonight when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Can former UVA DB Joey Blount make life tough for the Kansas City offense tonight?
2. LB Elliott Brown- Arizona Cardinals
Brown is also going to be looking to make plays tonight as he tries to show that he is worthy of a roster spot in Arizona.
3. TE Tyler Neville- Dallas Cowboys
Neville is looking to make the Cowboys roster for the upcoming season and tonight would be a great way to take a step forward in doing so. While the Cowboys already have their top tight end with Jake Ferguson, Neville could end up being a valuable depth piece for the team if he shows out during the preseason.
4. CB Bryce Hall- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
After a solid three seasons with the New York Jets, former Cavaliers DB Bryce Hall is hoping to make an impact with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the top team in the NFC South. Tampa Bay has an already strong defense in place, but Hall is a talented cover corner as well as a good blitzer, which is something that head coach Todd Bowles loves doing. Hall could be a sneaky good player down in Tampa Bay this fall.
5. WR Dontayvion Wicks- Green Bay Packers
How has Wicks role changed now that the Packers drafted Texas WR Matthew Golden in the first round? That is an interesting question for the former Cavalier and the Packers still have Christian Watson and Jayden Reed on the roster as well. Wicks is going to be facing a lot more competition in camp and he could use a good preseason to ensure his role on this year's team is secure.
6. DB Juan Thornhill- Pittsburgh Steelers
Thornhill has been a really reliable safety since entering the NFL and he is going to be looking to make his mark for one of the top defenses in the NFL. The Steelers are going to be facing Travis Hunter and the Jacksonville Jaguars tonight in what is going to be an anticipated debut for the former Heisman Trophy winner. Thornhill might not play a large number of snaps, but he will see the field for the Steelers tonight.
Tomorrow, former Virginia safety Jonas Sanker is going to make his debut for the New Orleans Saints and he will be playing alongside former UVA WR Chris Tyree, who is looking to make the Saints roster this season. Other former Cavaliers include WR Olamide Zaccheus (Bears), OL Chris Glaser (Bears), and WR Malik Washington (Dolphins).