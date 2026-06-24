Which matchups are trap games for Virginia football in 2026?

Just because Virginia's 2026 football schedule is somewhat forgiving doesn't mean the Cavaliers can spend the fall on cruise control.

The Cavaliers won't face ACC powerhouses Miami or Notre Dame. Similarly, Clemson and Louisville are nowhere to be found. That modest schedule -- along with experience and depth at multiple positions -- give coach Tony Elliott hope of reaching a second straight conference title game.

But every coach in every sport has to be cognizant of the dreaded "trap games," in which their teams will be favored, but might not take the opponent seriously enough. Those contests generally come the week before facing a big rival or a key matchup.

These three games on Virginia's schedule qualify as potential traps, if the Cavaliers fail to prepare properly:

Sept. 26: Home vs. Delaware

The Blue Hens are entering just their second season at the FBS level after decades as an annual FCS playoff contender. On paper, at least, this looks like a breather between Virginia's nonconference tilt with West Virginia in Charlotte and a trip to Tallahassee in search of a second straight win over Florida State.

Delaware is no pushover, though, especially on offense. Nick Minicucci is the kind of dual-threat quarterback who traditionally gives Virginia's defense problems. He threw for 3,683 yards and 27 touchdowns and also ran for 10 scores in 2025, and running backs Jo Silver and Viron Ellison return after combining for over 1,100 yards and nine TDs. The Hens led Conference USA with 441.6 offensive yards per game in finishing 7-6 in their FBS debut.

Aside from linebacker Gavin Moul (111 tackles), the Hens don't return much on defense, so Virginia's offense could have a field day. But a letdown could result in a high-scoring affair.

Oct. 10: Home vs. Syracuse

The Orange lost their final eight games last season by an average of 27.5 points after a 3-1 start and shared the ACC basement with Boston College. They're not expected to contend for the title this season, either.

But there's still reason to take Syracuse seriously. Steve Angeli, the quarterback who led the Orange to that strong start, is expected back after missing those final eight games with an injury. One of his wins was an upset of Clemson, the Orange's only ACC victory last season.

Syracuse coach Fran Brown hit the transfer portal hard, and also landed one of the school's top recruits ever in five-star receiver Calvin Russell III, whose size (6-5, 195) will make him a nightmare matchup for anyone. With Virginia's biggest game of the season (Oct. 17 at SMU) looming, the Cavaliers can't afford to overlook the Orange.

Nov. 21: Home vs. North Carolina

The Tar Heels struggled in Bill Belichick's debut season, and expectations for his follow-up campaign haven't been exactly overwhelming.

Still, the Tar Heels came within a whisker of beating Virginia in last fall, dropping a 17-16 overtime decision when a 2-point conversion attempt fell just short. Belichick may not be the same coach without Tom Brady, but he has forgotten more about defense than most coaches know, and he'll surely have a game plan ready for Beau Pribula.

Toss in the fact that this Senior Day day immediately precedes Virginia's trip to rival Virginia Tech, and the danger is apparent. By November, all teams are dealing with injuries, and the Cavaliers can't afford any stumbles if they hope to reach Charlotte two weeks later.