Who is the Best Player on Every Team Virginia Football Faces in 2025?
Virginia Football is three months away from kicking off their 2025 season and the Cavaliers are hoping they can turn a big transfer class into a winning season and a bowl appearance. One reason for optimism on that front would be their schedule. Virginia has one of the most manageable schedules in the ACC. They avoid Clemson, Miami, Georgia Tech, and SMU this season and all four teams are projected to be among the favorites to win the conference.
When looking at the schedule for UVA, who are some top players to watch out for?
Game 1 vs Coastal Carolina- WR Jameson Tucker
Coastal had a lot of talent leave in the transfer portal and is going to be a different looking team when they take the field, but their leading receiver is going to be back this season. Jameson Tucker was able to reel in 34 passes for 579 yards and six touchdowns a season ago. Virginia has done a lot of work with their secondary in the transfer portal, but they better be ready in week one when they face Tucker.
Game 2 at NC State- QB CJ Bailey
Bailey emerged last season as a true freshman and flashed a lot of potential. The 6'6 190 LBS QB threw for 17 touchdowns and over 2400 yards, but was a bit turnover prone, throwing 10 interceptions. Bailey is going to lose standout receivers KC Concepcion and Dacari Collins, but others return and should help him make another leap in 2025.
Game 3 vs William & Mary- DL Jorden McDonald
McDonald might be a name familiar to UVA fans, as he is a former Virginia Tech defensive lineman. McDonald decided to transfer to William & Mary. McDonald is likely to be an impact player and in the thick of the rotation last year.
Game 4 vs Stanford- CB Collin Wright
Stanford is in a tough position heading into this season, but they have a very talented defensive back in Collin Wright. Wright was a starter for the Cardinal last year and is going to be again for them this season as they embark on a season with an interim head coach.
Game 5 vs Florida State- WR Duce Robinson
FSU was hard to pick because they are once again bringing in a large number of transfers and no obvious playmakers at certain positions. Robinson is a former five-star recruit who could not get things going at USC and the 6'6 22 LBS WR should be the leader in the Seminoles passing attack and be a downfield threat. Virginia will have to be ready for 50-50 balls to Robinson.
Game 6 at Louisville- QB Miller Moss
Jeff Brohm is going to attempt to have another high-powered offense behind a transfer quarterback. Moss was the starter at USC before getting benched late in the year, but he showed upside and should be a seamless fit into Brohm's offense. The Cardinals have talented wideouts and if Moss can click with them early, it could be the best passing attack in the ACC.
Game 7 vs Washington State- OL AJ Vaipulu
Speaking of teams that have undergone a lot of change, Washington State saw their star quarterback and their head coach leave this offseason, but they managed to land one of the most experienced offensive linemen in the transfer portal. New Mexico State transfer AJ Vaipulu started 37 games and played over 2300 snaps with the Aggies and should be a day one starter for the Cougars.
Game 8 at North Carolina- QB Gio Lopez
There might not be a more fascinating team on paper in the ACC than North Carolina. Bill Belichick coaching in college and dealing with an almost completely brand new roster is going to be interesting to watch and if it works, it is probably because South Alabama transfer QB Gio Lopez hits the ground running. Lopez was one of the best group of five quarterbacks in the country last season and has a chance to be a big lift for the Tar Heels offense.
Game 9 at California- RB Kendrick Raphael
Speaking of teams that have undergone change at nearly every position, Cal is going to be relying on a lot of new transfers to fill holes on the roster. One of them will be NC State running back transfer Kendrick Raphael, who will likely be taking over for former star Jaydn Ott. Raphael rushed for 425 yards and three touchdowns last season and will get a chance to show his talent in Berkeley this season.
Game 10 vs Wake Forest- RB Demond Claiborne
Claiborne is one of the top running backs in the ACC and it was huge that the Demon Deacons still have him on the roster in Jake Dickert's first season at the helm. With QB questions abound, Claiborne is going to be seeing a lot of carries and will have a good chance of topping his numbers from last year when he put up 1,049 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Game 11 at Duke- QB Darian Mensah
Duke landed one of the top quarterbacks in the portal when Tulane transfer Darian Mensah opted to transfer to Durham and take over for Maalik Murphy. Mensah threw for over 2700 yards last season for the Green Wave, as well as 22 touchdowns and will be a contender for an All-ACC spot this year.
Game 12 vs Virginia Tech- QB Kyron Drones
Virginia Tech was a huge disappointment last season and one of the reasons for that was quarterback Kyron Drones could not stay healthy. When Drones is healthy, he is one of the most talented dual-threat quarterbacks in the country. Drones is going to be looking to have a bounce back season and could make the Hokies really dangerous if he can.