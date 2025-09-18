Why Virginia Cannot Afford To Be Looking Ahead To Next Week's Big Matchup Against Florida State
Virginia heads into their Week Four matchup against Stanford as a multiple-score favorite. ESPN's FPI gives the Hoo's a 78% chance to earn another victory in Scott Stadium this Saturday. However, UVA should not get too comfortable to avoid a potential ACC upset.
Let's take a look at the reasons why the Cavaliers should not look past this matchup and ahead to Florida State.
Stanford's Sound Run Defense
While the Cardinals' offense has not shown much so far this year, their defense has proved more capable. While their defensive unit has not looked incredibly impressive against the pass, they do rank in the top seven in the ACC in rushing yards allowed (103).
The Cardinals' unit is spearheaded by two-time Ivy League defensive and third-team All-American defensive end Clay Patterson.
Virginia head coach Tony Elliott spoke to the media earlier this week, explaining why Patterson and the Cardinal defense has proved difficult to handle.
"91 [Clay Patterson] is playing at a high level he's a matchup problem for for any interior guy in a one -on -one situation so you got to be smart and how you handle him and I may have to slide in in his direction. Then they do a lot defensively from a structure standpoint to create confusion, and then their second level guys, their linebackers."
Micah Ford Can Be Trouble
This is a run-first Stanford offense. The Cardinals run their entire offense through sophomore running back Micah Ford. After getting just 76 carries for 309 yards as a freshman, Ford is now the feature back. The New Jersey native no longer has to split rushes with 2024 quarterback Ashton Daniels, who is now at Auburn.
Ford's 291 rushing yards is good enough for second most in the ACC behind only NC State's Hollywood Smothers (380). Ford is also coming off a massive 157-yard game against Boston College, where he also scored his second touchdown of the season.
Virginia's average rushing defense will need to bottle up the sophomore and force turnover-prone quarterback Ben Gulbranson to take control of the offense.
Opportunity To Get Up To ACC Speed
While Stanford is not one of the strongest programs in the ACC, they are a conference opponent nonetheless. Yes, Virginia already faced a league opponent in NC State, but that did not count towards conference play.
This is the first real opportunity for UVA to prepare for an intimidating next few weeks which includes matchups against top-ten Florida State and a dangerous Louisville team.
Not including NC State, UVA's opponents have not shown much up until this point. The Hoo's Week One opponent, Coastal Carolina, ranks in the bottom half in the Sun Belt in terms of points allowed per game (28.7). Plus, their Week Three matchup - William & Mary - has one of the worst rushing defenses in the CAA.
This quality Stanford defense gives the Cavaliers' offense the chance to see how they fare against a defense that is a few steps up from the competition they have seen thus far.