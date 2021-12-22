Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    Virginia Football Bowl Game Roster Update: No Opt-Outs

    Bronco Mendenhall says that zero Cavaliers have opted out of the Fenway Bowl, but the team will be without some players due to injuries
    Author:

    Despite the unprecedented level of turmoil in the Virginia football program due to the major coaching change and the very active transfer portal, the UVA roster for the upcoming Fenway Bowl will look surprisingly similar to the one the Cavaliers have had all season.

    Bronco Mendenhall, who will be coaching his final game at Virginia on December 29th, reported on Wednesday that zero Cavaliers have opted out of playing in the Fenway Bowl against SMU.

    With the exception of Jacob Rodriguez, Ira Armstead, and Jordan Redmond, who entered the transfer portal and have already determined that they will not be returning to Virginia, every other player on the roster, even the others who remain in the transfer portal, will be available to play for UVA in the Fenway Bowl. 

    The team will be without the following players due to injuries or major surgeries: offensive tackle Bobby Haskins, wide receiver Billy Kemp, wide receiver Demick Starling, wide receiver Luke Wentz, and linebacker West Weeks.

    Beyond that, every player on the roster should be available in the bowl game for the Cavaliers as they try to send Bronco Mendenhall out with a victory in his final game as head coach. 

    Read More

    Read more from Cavaliers Now

    Virginia Makes Top Six for 2023 Five-Star London Johnson

    Kate Douglass Medals Five Times, Virginia Swimmers Take Home Eight Medals at the FINA World Championships

    Tony Elliott UVA Football Contract Breakdown

    Virginia Football Sets Two-Game Series with Indiana

    Virginia Football Coaches Targeted for Open Spots on Other Coaching Staffs

    Virginia OC Robert Anae Leaves Team, Will Not Coach in Fenway Bowl

    Bronco Mendenhall Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Virginia Football Bowl Game Roster Update: No Opt-Outs

    22 minutes ago
    Jayden Gardner Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
    Basketball

    Game Preview: Virginia Basketball vs. Clemson

    11 hours ago
    London Johnson
    Basketball

    Virginia Makes Top Six for 2023 Five-Star London Johnson

    Dec 21, 2021
    Kate Douglass
    All Sports

    Kate Douglass Medals Five Times, Virginia Swimmers Take Home Eight Medals at the FINA World Championships

    Dec 21, 2021
    Taine Murray Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
    Basketball

    Virginia-Clemson Tip-Off Moved Up to 7pm Following Boston College-Wake Forest Cancellation

    Dec 21, 2021
    Tony Elliott Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Tony Elliott UVA Football Contract Breakdown

    Dec 21, 2021
    Virginia Cavaliers, Indiana Hoosiers, college football
    Football

    Virginia Football Sets Two-Game Series with Indiana

    Dec 20, 2021
    Jaden Ivey Purdue Boilermakers men's basketball
    Basketball

    College Basketball Week 7 AP Top 25: Top Three Teams Hold

    Dec 20, 2021