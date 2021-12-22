Virginia Football Bowl Game Roster Update: No Opt-Outs

Bronco Mendenhall says that zero Cavaliers have opted out of the Fenway Bowl, but the team will be without some players due to injuries

Despite the unprecedented level of turmoil in the Virginia football program due to the major coaching change and the very active transfer portal, the UVA roster for the upcoming Fenway Bowl will look surprisingly similar to the one the Cavaliers have had all season.

Bronco Mendenhall, who will be coaching his final game at Virginia on December 29th, reported on Wednesday that zero Cavaliers have opted out of playing in the Fenway Bowl against SMU.

With the exception of Jacob Rodriguez, Ira Armstead, and Jordan Redmond, who entered the transfer portal and have already determined that they will not be returning to Virginia, every other player on the roster, even the others who remain in the transfer portal, will be available to play for UVA in the Fenway Bowl.

The team will be without the following players due to injuries or major surgeries: offensive tackle Bobby Haskins, wide receiver Billy Kemp, wide receiver Demick Starling, wide receiver Luke Wentz, and linebacker West Weeks.

Beyond that, every player on the roster should be available in the bowl game for the Cavaliers as they try to send Bronco Mendenhall out with a victory in his final game as head coach.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Makes Top Six for 2023 Five-Star London Johnson

Kate Douglass Medals Five Times, Virginia Swimmers Take Home Eight Medals at the FINA World Championships

Tony Elliott UVA Football Contract Breakdown

Virginia Football Sets Two-Game Series with Indiana

Virginia Football Coaches Targeted for Open Spots on Other Coaching Staffs

Virginia OC Robert Anae Leaves Team, Will Not Coach in Fenway Bowl