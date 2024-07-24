Former Virginia Center Jay Huff Signs Two-Way Contract With Memphis Grizzlies
Jay Huff has found a new home in the NBA.
After an impressive run in the NBA Summer League with the Orlando Magic, former Virginia center Jay Huff has signed a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, the team announced on Wednesday. Huff takes the spot of two-way center Trey Jemison, who was waived by the Grizzlies in a corresponding move.
Huff most recently played for the Denver Nuggets on a two-way contract last season, appearing in 20 games but averaging just 2.5 minutes played. He then joined the Orlando Magic for the NBA Summer League and was one of the top performers in Las Vegas, scoring 16.8 points per game on 62.1% shooting, 15th among Summer League players who shot at least five field goal attempts per game. Huff shot 35.7% from three on 2.8 attempts per game and averaged 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game, fourth-most in the Summer League.
One of Huff's best games came against the Grizzlies, as he scored 18 points on 8/13 shooting, knocked down two threes, collected three rebounds, dished out three assists, and blocked three shots. Memphis must have been impressed with the performance, as the Grizzlies signed Huff to a two-way deal exactly one week later.
The signing at least temporarily reunites Huff with fellow former Wahoo Mamadi Diakite, who was traded twice in the month of July, first from the Knicks to the Nets and then from the Nets to the Grizzlies last week. We say "temporarily" because there are rumors that the Grizzlies might waive Diakite to save money.
For Huff, there are quite a few big men on the Memphis roster to compete with for minutes, but Jaren Jackson Jr. is the only one established in the franchise, while the rest are mostly first or second-year players. First-round lottery pick and two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey will get a chance to be the team's starting center, but Huff could have an opportunity to earn minutes as a reserve center, which would be a significant improvement over the mostly garbage-time minutes he has gotten so far in his career in the NBA.