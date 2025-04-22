Grading Virginia Football's First Three Spring Transfer Commits
The Virginia Cavaliers have made three acquisitions in the transfer portal in the spring transfer window so far: Kentucky offensive lineman Wallace Unamba, Colorado running back Isaiah Augustave, and Cincinnati cornerback Jordan Robinson. All three address crucial needs for the Cavaliers, but there's work still to be done. Here's a grade for each of Virginia's first three transfers.
Wallace Unamba: B+
Standing at 6'6 and 335 pounds, the word that defines Unamba is potential. CBS Sports analyst Josh Pate classified this size and weight with the phrase "a future first-rounder if he lands in the right place" on his podcast last week when referencing some of the offensive tackles that have entered the portal, specifically citing Unamba. Although Pate acknowledged that this aggressive optimism about size and weight doesn't mean a player is league-bound, it speaks to the potential Unamba brings to Charlottesville.
Besides his size and weight classifications, Unamba brings experience as he played three years at Kilgore Community College before collegiate seasons at Florida Atlantic and, most recently, New Mexico. In December, Unamba transferred to Kentucky, but due to a crowded OL room, which saw him shift from tackle to guard, he entered the portal this spring hoping to return to his natural position.
At tackle for the Lobos in 2024, Unamba allowed zero sacks in his 10 games while receiving a PFF grade of 63.1, slightly above average. Unamba gets a B+ grade from us, slightly above average, but with lots of upside heading into the fall.
Isaiah Augustave: A-
Tampering or not, Augustave arrives in Charlottesville with two years of eligibility remaining and rounds out a dynamic three-headed backfield for the Hoos consisting of Xavier Brown and North Carolina Central transfer J'Mari Taylor. Augustave, a former four-star prospect, rushed for 394 yards on 85 carriers, including four touchdowns, averaging 4.6 yards a carry. During his freshman year at Arkansas, Augustave averaged 5.7 yards a carry, showing himself as a dynamic runner who will thrive in a depth-driven running back room that will aim to wear opposing defenses down.
The addition of Augustave brings a massive boost to a Virginia offense that will look to continue to bulk up its offensive line, giving the Cavaliers the potential to have one of their best statistical offenses in years. Augustave gets an A- grade as he also gives the Hoos a secured running back for the future after the graduation of Xavier Brown at the end of this season.
Jordan Robinson: B+
Moving to the defensive side of the ball, Jordan Robinson heads to Charlottesville to help out at corner, a much-needed addition for the Hoos. In 2024, Robinson played in ten games and logged 228 defensive snaps, allowing 42 receiving yards on 14 targets. Robinson also forced a fumble this past season while having 18 tackles and one pass deflection. With one year of eligibility left, Robinson is another plug-and-play corner for the Hoos, similar to Kempton Shine from last season. The addition from a talent perspective is an A-, but the lack of planning for the future puts this addition at a B+.