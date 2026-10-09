Why and where Virginia's bowl game projections have changed

Just a few weeks ago, Virginia was projected to go 10-2 according to ESPN's Football Power Index. A blowout defeat at Florida State changed things. The Cavaliers are now projected to go 6-6, and analysts have shifted bowl game predictions to match that general forecast.

Virginia's slide to 3-2 is a big reason why top games like the Gator Bowl seem unrealistic right now. However, that is not the only detriment going against the Cavaliers. The bigger issue might be that its once-appetizing schedule suddenly looks very difficult.

Duke, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech went from pedestrian teams to firmly in the ACC's second or third tier. On top of that, Virginia still has a road trip to SMU, and North Carolina looks better than expected.

Oct 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs the ball past Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Myles Brown (13) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only silver lining is that Cal and Syracuse have struggled, but that does not do much to help a 3-2 team. Suddenly, a slump to 6-6 does not seem all that impossible. Experts agreed — here is where they spotted the Cavaliers:

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): First Responder Bowl vs Michigan (Dallas, Texas)

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Military Bowl vs Temple (Annapolis, Md.)

CBS: Pinstripe Bowl vs Penn State (New York, N.Y.)

SI: Military Bowl vs North Texas

USA Today: Fenway Bowl vs Tulsa (Boston, Mass.)

My projection: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs Wisconsin (Charlotte, N.C.)

Much to the chagrin of some Virginia fans, another trip to the program's nightmare city (and state) could be in the cards.

The Mayo Bowl is typically an ACC vs Big Ten (or SEC) game. The Badgers are currently 4-1 (2-0 Big Ten), and sixth in their conference. They are on a four-game win streak after they lost to Notre Dame in their season opener.

Wisconsin should have little difficulty getting to a game like the Mayo Bowl. It does have to face three ranked opponents (UCLA, USC and Iowa), but it also has four lightweight matchups sprinkled in.

The bigger question is if the Cavaliers can do well enough to reach the Mayo Bowl. Last season, that ACC spot went to a nine-win Wake Forest team. Based on the veteran talent, perhaps Virginia learned from its two disappointing losses. It is possible the Cavaliers go 5-2 down the stretch — especially given that it only has three more road games.

If Virginia can manage to steal one road win either at SMU, Wake Forest or Virginia Tech, it can still salvage the season. The Cavaliers have a major home field advantage and could very well win out at Scott Stadium.