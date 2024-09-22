Hitting the Keys: Looking Back at Our Five Keys to Virginia vs. Coastal Carolina
After Virginia football’s dominant win over Coastal Carolina, we take a look back at our keys to victory for the Cavaliers, analyzing how they executed each one:
Win the Turnover Margin
The Cavaliers won the turnover margin 2-0 with a fumble recovery on a kickoff and a tip-drill interception caught by Antonio Clary and tipped by Jonas Sanker. The interception by Coastal Carolina quarterback Ethan Vasko was the first interception this season by the Virginia defense. It was indeed a nice bonus entering the bye week.
Offensively, the Cavaliers played a clean game, which started with Anthony Colandrea committing no turnovers for the second time this season. To sum it up, Virginia executed this key to perfection.
Stop the Run
Entering the game, it was known Coastal Carolina was a run-heavy offense. In response, the Virginia defense tried to deny the Chanticleers on the ground, holding them to a mere 82 yards. This forced Ethan Vasko to throw, something he was less comfortable with than tucking and running, which paid off with the Cavaliers forcing an interception and generally keeping the Coastal offense in check.
The Virginia Passing Attack
Although the Virginia passing attack mainly was underwhelming, with Colandrea throwing for 131 yards and two touchdowns, it was efficient. As the rushing attack was the theme of the day with the Cavaliers running for nearly 400 yards, when the Hoos threw the ball in the air, they were successful, with Malachi Fields finding the end zone twice.
Finish in the Red Zone
The Cavaliers struggled against Maryland in executing in the red zone. Against Coastal Carolina, Virginia responded, finishing 6/7 in the red zone, excluding the last drive where Virginia kneeled the game down to zero. Efficiency in the red zone allowed the Cavaliers to build up a massive, insurmountable lead for the Chanticleers.
Start Strong
Virginia aced this key.
The Cavaliers forced a fumble on the opening kickoff, Landon Daley forcing the fumble and Eli Wood recovering the loose ball to set Virginia up in the red zone early. Virginia was in the end zone three plays later, with Colandrea finding Fields. Virginia punted twice after the touchdown before scoring on six straight possessions to build up a massive lead against the Chanticleers. The Cavaliers also forced an interception from Vasko in the first quarter, adding to the complementary football that sponsored the strong start that put Coastal Carolina on the backfoot early.
