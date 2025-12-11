Coastal Carolina Hires Missouri State's Ryan Beard As New Head Coach
Coastal Carolina is hiring Missouri State head coach Ryan Beard as the school's replacement for Tim Beck, according to a report from Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of CBS Sports.
The 36-year-old Beard went 7-5 this season as Missouri State's coach, which included a 7-3 record against non-P4 opponents and a 5-3 record in Conference USA in the school's first year at the FBS level. He is 19-16 overall since taking over the head coaching job with the Bears.
Beard has been coaching since 2012 after a four-year playing career as a defensive back at Western Kentucky. He's held assistant coaching jobs at Louisville, Northern Michigan, Western Kentucky and Central Michigan. He was also a defensive coordinator at Missouri State prior to becoming the school's head coach.
Beard takes over for Beck, who went 20-18 in three seasons with the Chanticleers with three bowl appearances.