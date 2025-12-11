SI

Coastal Carolina Hires Missouri State's Ryan Beard As New Head Coach

Beard will replace Tim Beck, who was fired following the end of the regular season.

Mike McDaniel

Missouri State's Ryan Beard has been named the new head coach at Coastal Carolina.
Coastal Carolina is hiring Missouri State head coach Ryan Beard as the school's replacement for Tim Beck, according to a report from Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of CBS Sports.

The 36-year-old Beard went 7-5 this season as Missouri State's coach, which included a 7-3 record against non-P4 opponents and a 5-3 record in Conference USA in the school's first year at the FBS level. He is 19-16 overall since taking over the head coaching job with the Bears.

Beard has been coaching since 2012 after a four-year playing career as a defensive back at Western Kentucky. He's held assistant coaching jobs at Louisville, Northern Michigan, Western Kentucky and Central Michigan. He was also a defensive coordinator at Missouri State prior to becoming the school's head coach.

Beard takes over for Beck, who went 20-18 in three seasons with the Chanticleers with three bowl appearances.

