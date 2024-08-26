Hoos in the NFL: Recapping Preseason Week 3 for Former UVA Football Players
The third week of the NFL preseason came to a close on Sunday. Six former Virginia football players saw game action, while seven rostered former Cavaliers did not touch the field as they were inactive. Let’s zoom in on the impact that these former Hoos had in the third and final week of the NFL preseason.
Malik Washington headlined with a strong performance for the Miami Dolphins against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie wideout recorded a 40-yard rush and a seven-yard reception on his only target of the game. Washington also shined on special teams, clocking a 45-yard kick return and a 28-yard punt return.
If these highlights are any indicator, Washington seems poised for a big rookie season.
Also playing in that game for the other team was defensive back Bryce Hall, who played 26 defensive snaps, or 41% of Tampa Bay's defensive snaps, and four special teams snaps (17%), but did not record any stats.
Offensive lineman Chris Glaser of the New York Jets played 37 snaps against the Giants, making up 54% of the total offensive snaps in the game. Offensive tackle Morgan Moses was inactive for the Jets in that contest.
Former UVA safety Rodney Mcleod Jr. was inactive for the Cleveland Browns in the contest against the Seahawks. Fellow Browns safety Juan Thornhill started the game on defense but was shortly pulled out after just nine snaps in favor of reserve players.
Safety Joey Blount did not play in the Arizona Cardinals' preseason finale against the Denver Broncos. Baltimore Ravens veteran defensive end Brent Urban managed a singular tackle in a contest against the Green Packers. Dontayvion Wicks, a receiver for the Packers, sat for the game.
Defensive back Anthony Johnson had a notable performance for the Falcons. He was able to pull down three tackles, two of which were solo stops, and one pass defended in the loss to the Jaguars.
Colts tight end Jelani Woods underwent toe surgery last week. He will be out for up to four months, and was obviously inactive in the final week of preseason.
Linebacker Charles Snowden made noise in his preseason finale with the Las Vegas Raiders. Snowden recorded a sack for a big loss on 3rd and 11. He also forced an incompletion, batted a pass, had a tackle that forced a 4th down and even made a block that led to a 81-yard punt return touchdown.
Snowden finished with three tackles, one sack, and three QB hits in a game that ultimately ended in a tie.
Washington Commanders wideout Olamide Zaccheaus was held back from play in their preseason finale.
