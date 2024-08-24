Cavaliers Now

Virginia Football Projected Depth Chart 4.0: Final Projections Before Gameday

Matt Newton

Anthony Colandrea has been named Virginia's week 1 starting quarterback. Who will be UVA's other starters on the week 1 depth chart.
Anthony Colandrea has been named Virginia's week 1 starting quarterback. Who will be UVA's other starters on the week 1 depth chart. / Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Fall camp has concluded and just one week remains until the start of the 2024 Virginia football season. With the Cavaliers set to open their season against Richmond on August 31st, we're going to take one more crack at projecting what UVA's two-deep depth chart will look like when it is revealed by Tony Elliott on Tuesday.

Of course, this is just an educated guess at what UVA's week 1 depth chart could be and does not at all reflect the opinions of the coaching staff, with the obvious exception of Anthony Colandrea being named Virginia's starting quarterback on Saturday morning.

With that said, here is our Virginia Football Projected Depth Chart 4.0:

Offense

Position

Starter

Backup

QB

Anthony Colandrea

Tony Muskett

RB

Kobe Pace

Xavier Brown

WR

Chris Tyree

Suderian Harrison

WR

Malachi Fields

Andre Greene

WR

Trell Harris

Kameron Courtney

TE

Sackett Wood

Tyler Neville

LT

McKale Boley

Houston Curry

LG

Noah Josey

Ugonna Nnanna

C

Brian Stevens

Ethan Sipe

RG

Ty Furnish

Charlie Patterson

RT

Blake Steen

Jimmy Christ

Notes

  • Of course, the headline on the offensive side of the ball is that Tony Elliott has named Anthony Colandrea the starting quarterback for Virginia's season opener against Richmond next Saturday. This marks the first time that Colandrea will start over a (presumably) healthy Tony Muskett and offers a resolution on the biggest point of suspense for UVA's week 1 depth chart release this week.
  • Xavier Brown appears to be back in practice after missing a big chunk of fall camp with a shoulder injury, so we've got him back on the depth chart as Kobe Pace's backup at running back. Expect Pace, Brown, and Jack Griese to get carries in the season opener.
  • We still have Kent State transfer Trell Harris as the third starting receiver with JR Wilson out with an injury. Wilson should at the very least contend for a starting spot when he returns, but since this is a week 1 depth chart projection, he's still absent from it.
  • There are no changes at offensive line or tight end from our previous projections.

Defense

Position

Starter

Backup

DE

Kam Butler

Ben Smiley

NT

Jahmeer Carter

Anthony Britton

DT

Michael Diatta

Jason Hammond

Bandit DE

Chico Bennett

Terrell Jones

WILL LB

James Jackson

Trey McDonald

MIKE LB

Kam Robinson

Dorian Jones

SPUR

Corey Thomas

Malcolm Greene

Left CB

Kempton Shine

Jam Jackson

Right CB

Dre Walker

Kendren Smith

FS

Jonas Sanker

Caleb Hardy

SS

Antonio Clary

Elijah Gaines

Notes

  • We've moved Malcolm Greene from cornerback to the SPUR/nickel spot because he's been moving around the UVA secondary and it seems his most likely final landing spot is behind/alongside Corey Thomas Jr. at SPUR.
  • We've got Kempton Shine and Dre Walker as our projected starters at cornerback, with Jam Jackson and Kendren Smith right behind them. Those four guys seem to be very close as the cornerback position battle was probably the tightest and most competitive on the roster during fall camp.
  • There are no changes at linebacker, safety, or on the defensive line.

Special Teams

Position

Starter

Backup

Punter

Daniel Sparks

Elijah Slibeck

Kickoff

Daniel Sparks

Vadin Bruot

Placekicker

Will Bettridge

Vadin Bruot

Punt Return

Ethan Davies

Suderian Harrison

Kickoff Return

Chris Tyree

Kobe Pace

Long-Snapper

Payton Bunch

Luke Byrne

Notes

  • There are no changes to our projected special teams depth chart.

More Virginia Football News

Anthony Colandrea Announced as UVA Football’s Starting Quarterback

Virginia Football: Ten Cavaliers Who Raised Their Stock in Fall Camp

Virginia CB Kempton Shine Impresses in First Fall Camp as a Cavalier

Virginia Football Position Overview: Analyzing UVA’s Defensive Line in 2024

Virginia Football Injury Report: Brian Stevens Returns, McKale Boley 'Hopeful'

Published
Matt Newton

MATT NEWTON

Matt Newton launched the Cavaliers Now site on Sports Illustrated in August 2021, where he covers all things UVA sports. His reporting spans Virginia basketball and football news and recruiting, former Cavaliers in the pros, and all 23 NCAA Division I sports teams at the University of Virginia. Before this, Matt served as the Sports Director at WUVA, a student-run digital media organization at the University of Virginia, and worked as a beat writer at Scrimmage Play, covering high school sports in central Virginia. Originally from Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Matt grew up a huge Philadelphia sports fan. His passion for sports journalism has been evident throughout his career, focusing on both collegiate and high school athletics.