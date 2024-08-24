Virginia Football Projected Depth Chart 4.0: Final Projections Before Gameday
Fall camp has concluded and just one week remains until the start of the 2024 Virginia football season. With the Cavaliers set to open their season against Richmond on August 31st, we're going to take one more crack at projecting what UVA's two-deep depth chart will look like when it is revealed by Tony Elliott on Tuesday.
Of course, this is just an educated guess at what UVA's week 1 depth chart could be and does not at all reflect the opinions of the coaching staff, with the obvious exception of Anthony Colandrea being named Virginia's starting quarterback on Saturday morning.
With that said, here is our Virginia Football Projected Depth Chart 4.0:
Offense
Position
Starter
Backup
QB
Anthony Colandrea
Tony Muskett
RB
Kobe Pace
Xavier Brown
WR
Chris Tyree
Suderian Harrison
WR
Malachi Fields
Andre Greene
WR
Trell Harris
Kameron Courtney
TE
Sackett Wood
Tyler Neville
LT
McKale Boley
Houston Curry
LG
Noah Josey
Ugonna Nnanna
C
Brian Stevens
Ethan Sipe
RG
Ty Furnish
Charlie Patterson
RT
Blake Steen
Jimmy Christ
Notes
- Of course, the headline on the offensive side of the ball is that Tony Elliott has named Anthony Colandrea the starting quarterback for Virginia's season opener against Richmond next Saturday. This marks the first time that Colandrea will start over a (presumably) healthy Tony Muskett and offers a resolution on the biggest point of suspense for UVA's week 1 depth chart release this week.
- Xavier Brown appears to be back in practice after missing a big chunk of fall camp with a shoulder injury, so we've got him back on the depth chart as Kobe Pace's backup at running back. Expect Pace, Brown, and Jack Griese to get carries in the season opener.
- We still have Kent State transfer Trell Harris as the third starting receiver with JR Wilson out with an injury. Wilson should at the very least contend for a starting spot when he returns, but since this is a week 1 depth chart projection, he's still absent from it.
- There are no changes at offensive line or tight end from our previous projections.
Defense
Position
Starter
Backup
DE
Kam Butler
Ben Smiley
NT
Jahmeer Carter
Anthony Britton
DT
Michael Diatta
Jason Hammond
Bandit DE
Chico Bennett
Terrell Jones
WILL LB
James Jackson
Trey McDonald
MIKE LB
Kam Robinson
Dorian Jones
SPUR
Corey Thomas
Malcolm Greene
Left CB
Kempton Shine
Jam Jackson
Right CB
Dre Walker
Kendren Smith
FS
Jonas Sanker
Caleb Hardy
SS
Antonio Clary
Elijah Gaines
Notes
- We've moved Malcolm Greene from cornerback to the SPUR/nickel spot because he's been moving around the UVA secondary and it seems his most likely final landing spot is behind/alongside Corey Thomas Jr. at SPUR.
- We've got Kempton Shine and Dre Walker as our projected starters at cornerback, with Jam Jackson and Kendren Smith right behind them. Those four guys seem to be very close as the cornerback position battle was probably the tightest and most competitive on the roster during fall camp.
- There are no changes at linebacker, safety, or on the defensive line.
Special Teams
Position
Starter
Backup
Punter
Daniel Sparks
Elijah Slibeck
Kickoff
Daniel Sparks
Vadin Bruot
Placekicker
Will Bettridge
Vadin Bruot
Punt Return
Ethan Davies
Suderian Harrison
Kickoff Return
Chris Tyree
Kobe Pace
Long-Snapper
Payton Bunch
Luke Byrne
Notes
- There are no changes to our projected special teams depth chart.
More Virginia Football News
Anthony Colandrea Announced as UVA Football’s Starting Quarterback
Virginia Football: Ten Cavaliers Who Raised Their Stock in Fall Camp
Virginia CB Kempton Shine Impresses in First Fall Camp as a Cavalier
Virginia Football Position Overview: Analyzing UVA’s Defensive Line in 2024
Virginia Football Injury Report: Brian Stevens Returns, McKale Boley 'Hopeful'