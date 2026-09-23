How did Virginia alumni fare in the NFL last weekend?

Former Virginia Cavaliers continue to make their mark in the NFL. Particularly the wide receivers.

Most notable is Dontayvion Wicks, who joined the Philadelphia Eagles this season after spending his first three professional seasons in Green Bay. He has slipped into a complementary role opposite star target Davonta Smith and has helped the Eagles get off to a 2-0 start.

In last Sunday's 24-20 victory over the Tennessee Titans, Wicks shrugged off intense heat to catch five passes from Jalen Hurts for 74 yards. On-field temperatures reportedly reached 157 degrees at Nissan Stadium, according to the Fox TV broadcast, causing several players' cleats to melt.

Through two games, Wicks has caught six passes for 147 yards, including a touchdown catch in the season opener against Washington. He had 108 receptions for 1,328 yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons with the Packers.

Here's a quick look at how some other former Cavaliers performed in Week 2 of the NFL season:

Olamide Zacchaeus

Zacchaeus returned four kickoffs for 79 yards, with a long runback of 25 yards, in the Atlanta Falcons' 34-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. He also caught a 3-yard pass. He has two receptions for 8 yards on the season, his eighth in the NFL after previous stops in Chicago, Washington and Philadelphia.

Malik Washington

Washington had a busy day for the Miami Dolphins in their 35-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The school record-holder for receptions (110) and receiving yards in a season (1,426 in 2023) caught four passes for 43 yards, gained 4 yards on a rushing attempt and returned three kickoffs for 69 yards and a punt for 17 yards.

Morgan Moses

Entering his 13th NFL season, Moses made his 19th straight start at right tackle for the New England Patriots in their 20-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, helping them amass 191 passing yards and 136 on the ground. It marked Moses' 177th career professional start in a career that has included stops in Washington (seven years), Baltimore (two), the New York Jets (two) and New England (two).

Jonas Sanker

Sanker was credited with three tackles as the visiting New Orleans Saints rallied to surprise the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 at M&T Bank Stadium for their first victory of the season. After making 80 tackles and two interceptions as a rookie in 2025, Sanker has 13 stops in two games this season. He had 10 tackles in a season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions.