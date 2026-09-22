Cardinals vs. 49ers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to keep their perfect 2-0 record intact when they host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

The 49ers went down under for a 27-7 victory over the Rams in Week 1, then returned home for a 35-13 thrashing of the Dolphins in Week 2.

The Cardinals got their season off to a good start with a 26-14 upset win against the Chargers, but were humbled by the Seahawks in a 31-7 defeat in their home opener.

Can San Francisco cover a big spread in Week 3?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 3.

Cardinals vs. 49ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cardinals +8.5 (-110)

49ers -8.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Cardinals: +360

49ers: -470

Total

47.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Cardinals vs. 49ers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Levi’s Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Cardinals record: 1-1

49ers record: 2-0

Cardinals vs. 49ers Betting Trends

The Cardinals are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The 49ers are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The OVER is 5-5 in the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The OVER is 5-5 in the 49ers' last 10 games.

Cardinals vs. 49ers Injury Reports

Cardinals Injury Report

Will Johnson – questionable

Max Melton – questionable

Andrew Billings – Inactive in Week 2

Carson Beck – Inactive in Week 2

Reggie Virgil – Inactive in Week 2

Garrett Williams – Inactive in Week 2

Josh Fryar – Inactive in Week 2

49ers Injury Report

Brandon Aiyuk – DNR

James Thompson Jr. – Doubtful

Mike Evans – questionable

Jack Jones – questionable

Demarcus Robinson – questionable

Jordan Watkins – Inactive in Week 2

Kurtis Rourke – Inactive in Week 2

Ephesians Prysock – Inactive in Week 2

Enrique Cruz Jr. – Inactive in Week 2

Tatum Bethune – Inactive in Week 2

Cardinals vs. 49ers Key Player to Watch

Brock Purdy, Quarterback, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy leads the league with an 80.4% completion rate through two weeks, completing 45 of 56 attempts for 492 yards and five touchdowns with just one interception. He has yet to be sacked as well.

While Christian McCaffrey was the 49ers’ main weapon for parts of last season, Purdy has spread the ball around so far this year. Five different players have caught touchdown passes from Purdy through two weeks.

Cardinals vs. 49ers Prediction and Pick

San Francisco hasn’t had much trouble putting points on the board thus far. After a slower start in Australia, they scored 17 points in the second half of Week 1 and then 35 points against the Dolphins last week.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals just allowed 31 points to Seattle, and their upset win over the Chargers doesn’t look as impressive given Los Angeles’ home loss to the Raiders in Week 2.

I’ll ride the 49ers against an up-and-down Cardinals team, with the San Francisco team total as a possible play as well.

Pick: 49ers -8.5 (-105)

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