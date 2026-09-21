Biggest winners and losers from Virginia vs West Virginia

For the first time in 2026, Virginia is sitting with a loss. But as Coach Tony Elliott would say, the result is immediately flushed out and all focus turns towards the next game.

Before the Delaware game, though, a look at the biggest winners and losers from the Cavaliers-Mountaineers game:

Loser: Virginia defense

This was simply the Cavaliers’ worst defensive game in almost a year. Virginia allowed more than 27 points for the first time in its past 11 games. It was an ugly showing in which West Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. picked apart a talented unit.

In particular, Ethan Minter, Maddox Marcellus and a few others might have had their worst games as Cavaliers. Kam Robinson, usually ultra-speedy, got beat in coverage a few times and Brandyn Hillman made little impact after his week was affected by a tooth injury.

Winner: Dakota Twitty

Virginia’s starting tight end had zero catches against NC State and just one catch against Norfolk State. Saturday, he finally emerged — corralling four catches for 46 yards. Twitty has the physical talent to be a special player (6-foot-4, 247 pounds with speed and blocking ability), and he showed flashes of his high ceiling against West Virginia.

As Beau Pribula keeps developing as the Cavaliers’ starting quarterback, he could end up looking Twitty’s way more and more.

Loser: Des Kitchings and John Rudzinski

Play calling came under great scrutiny Saturday, particularly for Virginia’s offense.

The Mountaineers gave up 27 points to lowly Coastal Carolina just a few weeks ago — and the Cavaliers failed to surpass that number. Virginia, averaging 47 points per game, scored less than half of its average.

Over on defense, Rudzinski’s unit did not adapt to Hawkins’ breakout performance. Hawkins ran all over this defense, and eventually threw all over it as well. Football is won (and lost) by who wins the adjustment game after halftime. Virginia lost that battle, emphatically.

Winner: Xavier Brown

Brown continues to be a key playmaker on an offense that is still figuring things out. Brown had Virginia’s longest offensive play, a 47-yard rushing touchdown right down the middle of the field. He only touched the ball nine times — but he made the most of his opportunities.

The veteran running back might be the No. 2 back on the depth chart, emerging from a four-way tie. He has made more big plays than the counterparts in the running back room.

Loser: Will Bettridge

In a tight game where Virginia desperately needed to score, Bettridge missed a 39-yard field goal attempt. Meanwhile, the Mountaineers scored 17 unanswered points and ran away with a victory. The Cavaliers cannot afford missed field goals in a close game, especially from makeable distance.