How To Watch No. 14 Virginia vs. No. 22 North Carolina: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

The No. 14 Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball program is just one day away from their matchup against the No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers currently own a 10-0 home record this season, and they're looking to extend that streak. However, given that this is only the second-ranked opponent they've faced thus far, coming out on top will not be an easy endeavor. Here's how fans can tune into the game and stay up to date with the Cavaliers through the weekend:

Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026 at 12 p.m. EST

Site: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Va.

TV: ESPN2 and ESPN.com/watch with Kevin Brown and Cory Alexander

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network

Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports App

Can UVA Continue Driving Up Momentum?

Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Virginia is riding a stunning five-game winning streak after their latest 72-68 victory over SMU. With the Tar Heels being a ranked opponent, pressure is on—there's little room for error on the court at this point.

The Cavaliers are expected face a great challenge with North Carolina's freshman forward Caleb Wilson, who is averaging 19.8 points per game while shooting 58.4% from the floor, along with 10.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists. As noted by Odom during his recent postgame press conference:

“We're just going to have to do our best. No different than we do in any other game. They provide, you know, a stiff challenge. (Caleb) Wilson's tremendous. You know, one of the best freshmen in the country. And certainly, you know, we'll be playing in the NBA. You know, in space, he's really tough to deal with. He can make hard shots. I think their offense is excellent. You know, their defense has been really good this season. The balance of the two has been there for them. So their metrics are still there. You know, so I'm confident in their team and certainly their coaching and, you know, looking forward to getting on the court with them.”

Wilson aside, the Tar Heels are an imposing team to take on. Fortunately, this will be a home game for UVA, automatically giving Odom's players a bit of a leg up. The Cavaliers have the chance to bring their overall record up to 17-2 and 6-1 in conference play. Will they capitalize on this opportunity, or will North Carolina rally to hand them their third loss of the season?

