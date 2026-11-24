Virginia continues to accrue national attention, having now moved up to No. 2 in the AP Poll.

The first test as the nation's No. 2 team comes in the Bahamas against Marquette, a Big East member and Dairy State team with a storied history. The Cavaliers are back in the Battle 4 Atlantis for the first time since 2018, when they went 3-0 against Middle Tennessee, Dayton and Wisconsin — an in-state rival of the Golden Eagles.

Virginia will hope to repeat its 2018 performance through vigorous defense, which Coach Ryan Odom wants to see more of. Here is the viewing information for Wednesday's contest:

Viewing and listening information

TV: ESPN, Tipoff at 12 p.m. EST

• Play-By-Play: Doug Sherman

• Analyst: Jon Crispin

RADIO: Virginia Sports Radio Network

• Play-By-Play: John Freeman

• Analyst: Jimmy Miller

• Affiliates: VirginiaSports.com/Radio

• Satellite: SiriusXM 179 or 234 — SXM App: 958

• App: Virginia Sports mobile app

LIVE STATS: UVA.StatBroadcast.com

Notes to know

Marquette is led by the ultra-intelligent Coach Shaka Smart, who will probably scheme up a difficult time for Virginia's offense. Smart is revered around the industry for making wine out of water and leading fundamentally-sound teams. He has also developed a few NBA players.

The Golden Eagles are 4-2 — but 0-2 against high-major competition. The first loss was an 84-70 defeat vs then-No. 20 Michigan, but the second loss (69-64) against an average Missouri team.

Marquette only has one player averaging at least 12 points per game (Royce Parham, 12.8 PPG). Virginia has four (Thijs De Ridder, Chance Mallory, Sam Lewis and Johann Grunloh). The Golden Eagles haven't gotten off to a very strong start. However, that does not mean the Cavaliers can overlook them. Underestimating a Shaka Smart team would be a grave mistake.

Marquette forward Royce Parham (13) drives past Northern Illinois guard Trevor Polite (10) during the first half of their game Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cavaliers are 1-0 on a neutral site (a demolition over then-No. 12 Arkansas). Away from the friendly columns of John Paul Jones Arena, Virginia hasn't lost yet. This could be a tricky one, though. Last year, Virginia dropped a game to Butler (Big East team) in an early-season invitational.

Odom's squad will need a fast start (which has been a problem this year) and minimal mistakes (another problem, as the team is shooting 68% from the free throw line). Marquette is a valuable litmus test to see if the Cavaliers can hold on to their No. 2 ranking and extend a 7-0 start. Virginia hasn't started 9-0 or better since the 2018-19 title season.