How To Watch No. 2 UVA vs Marquette: Notes, TV, Radio and More
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Virginia continues to accrue national attention, having now moved up to No. 2 in the AP Poll.
The first test as the nation's No. 2 team comes in the Bahamas against Marquette, a Big East member and Dairy State team with a storied history. The Cavaliers are back in the Battle 4 Atlantis for the first time since 2018, when they went 3-0 against Middle Tennessee, Dayton and Wisconsin — an in-state rival of the Golden Eagles.
Virginia will hope to repeat its 2018 performance through vigorous defense, which Coach Ryan Odom wants to see more of. Here is the viewing information for Wednesday's contest:
Viewing and listening information
TV: ESPN, Tipoff at 12 p.m. EST
• Play-By-Play: Doug Sherman
• Analyst: Jon Crispin
RADIO: Virginia Sports Radio Network
• Play-By-Play: John Freeman
• Analyst: Jimmy Miller
• Affiliates: VirginiaSports.com/Radio
• Satellite: SiriusXM 179 or 234 — SXM App: 958
• App: Virginia Sports mobile app
LIVE STATS: UVA.StatBroadcast.com
Notes to know
Marquette is led by the ultra-intelligent Coach Shaka Smart, who will probably scheme up a difficult time for Virginia's offense. Smart is revered around the industry for making wine out of water and leading fundamentally-sound teams. He has also developed a few NBA players.
The Golden Eagles are 4-2 — but 0-2 against high-major competition. The first loss was an 84-70 defeat vs then-No. 20 Michigan, but the second loss (69-64) against an average Missouri team.
Marquette only has one player averaging at least 12 points per game (Royce Parham, 12.8 PPG). Virginia has four (Thijs De Ridder, Chance Mallory, Sam Lewis and Johann Grunloh). The Golden Eagles haven't gotten off to a very strong start. However, that does not mean the Cavaliers can overlook them. Underestimating a Shaka Smart team would be a grave mistake.
The Cavaliers are 1-0 on a neutral site (a demolition over then-No. 12 Arkansas). Away from the friendly columns of John Paul Jones Arena, Virginia hasn't lost yet. This could be a tricky one, though. Last year, Virginia dropped a game to Butler (Big East team) in an early-season invitational.
Odom's squad will need a fast start (which has been a problem this year) and minimal mistakes (another problem, as the team is shooting 68% from the free throw line). Marquette is a valuable litmus test to see if the Cavaliers can hold on to their No. 2 ranking and extend a 7-0 start. Virginia hasn't started 9-0 or better since the 2018-19 title season.
Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock