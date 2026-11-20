Virginia is averaging a blistering 90.7 points per game. That's a school record through six games, and there's a few other records that can be set before December. One of those is the team's first 9-0 start since the 2018-19 National Championship season. The Cavaliers need three more wins to reach that feat.

The latest obstacle is 1-4 Loyola Maryland, driving down from Baltimore to participate in an inevitable blowout at John Paul Jones Arena.

Dating back to 1913-14, the Cavaliers and Greyhounds have played each other seven times. Virginia is 7-0, but this will be the first time Loyola Maryland visits the 20-year-old JPJ.

Matchup by the numbers

Zero: Zero road wins. Loyola Maryland has yet to win a game outside of Baltimore.

One: One bad streak — Since 2012, the Greyhounds are 0-26 against high-majors. They haven't had a 17-win campaign since that season. It would be historically shocking if Loyola Maryland isn't completely run out of the gym.

Two: The number of double-digit scorers the Greyhounds have. Leo Ricketts (17.3 PPG) and D'Andre Harrison (10.4 PPG) are the only scorers averaging double figures despite the fact that Loyola Maryland has only faced one high-major defense so far this season.

Three: Three Preseason All-ACC honors were bestowed on the Cavaliers. Thijs De Ridder was named Preseason ACC Player of the Year, and a First Teamer. Chance Mallory was on the Second Team. Both Virginia stars have lived up to the billing thus far, leading a team that should be ranked top-three by Monday afternoon.

Four: Virginia's core four are all averaging at least 12 points per game. It is one of the top cores in the country, and every member should be in for a great night.

Nov 17, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) and Cavaliers center Johann Grunloh (17) both reach for a rebound against the Old Dominion Monarchs in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Virginia will aim to dispatch Loyola Maryland quickly and without a great effort. The Cavaliers have two tougher matchups next week — Marquette (Wednesday) and Xavier (Friday), both in Nassau, Bahamas.

Once again, the biggest story tonight is how Coach Ryan Odom approaches the deep bench. Many talented players haven't seen the floor all that often.

UVA MBB minutes per game (six games):



- 29: Grunloh

- 28: Mallory, Lewis

- 26: De Ridder

- 23: Adekunle

- 16: Gertrude

- 12: Anya

- 11: Carrere

- 7: Dixon

- 6: Vide

- 3: Ibe, Harmon

- 2: Barksdale, Lang

- 1: Odom, Watson, Rotter — Xander (@xandertilock) November 19, 2026

In the spring, Virginia might need an unsung hero off the bench. This might be a good time to keep testing the options (especially once the Cavaliers jump out to a big lead). There won't be many chances left for deeper reserves to play low-leverage minutes.

Final score prediction: Virginia 101, Loyola Maryland 67