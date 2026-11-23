The third AP Poll of the 2026-27 men's basketball season was released Monday. Virginia was in an intriguing situation, as there were big winners and even bigger losers as its ranked neighbors.

Ultimately, voters chose to respect the Cavaliers' strong start — Virginia has climbed from No. 4 to now be ranked No. 2. This is the first time the Cavaliers have climbed to No. 2 since Dec. 12, 2022.

Virginia trails only No. 1 Houston in the AP Poll. This past week, four of the previous top five teams (Florida, Michigan State, UConn and Duke) all lost. But instead of the Cavaliers rising up to the No. 1 ranking, they were jumped by the Cougars (former No. 8), as it they formerly top-ranked Florida and then-No. 11 Kansas en route to assembling the most impressive resume of any team thus far. There shouldn't be any angst from Virginia fans about that.

Across the ACC, No. 2 Virginia is the highest-ranked team by a wide margin. The only other ranked ACC teams are No. 16 Duke, No. 17 Miami and No. 25 Louisville.

How did the Cavaliers get here?

Virginia men's basketball currently stands at a perfect 7-0, with a win over then-No. 12 Arkansas. A gutsy comeback win at Maryland was also impressive.

The core four of Thijs De Ridder, Chance Mallory, Sam Lewis and Johann Grunloh are all averaging at least 12.4 points per game. Each of them have also been elite in other areas. De Ridder is shooting a ridiculous 51.7% from three (and and 7.7 rebounds), Mallory is contributing 5.1 assists, Lewis is averaging nearly four rebounds and Grunloh has 21 total blocks so far.

Off the bench, Elijah Gertrude has been a sensation. His elite play could be what heightens the Cavaliers' season in the NCAA Tournament. But before talks of spring basketball, Virginia has a few high-major battles to think about.

This week, the Cavaliers head to the Bahamas to battle Marquette and Xavier. They will then have some sorely-needed rest before hosting Kentucky Dec. 2. Then they have mid-major breaks against Bethune-Cookman and Western Carolina before heading to New York City to battle No. 10 UConn Dec. 20.

Virginia will have chances to enhance its resume with solid wins — but losing before the Huskies game would certainly be damaging. More realistically, Houston won't budge from its top spot for a good while. The Cougars only play two ranked teams (No. 15 Alabama and No. 20 LSU) before the New Year.