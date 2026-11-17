The Cavaliers are on a heater. Virginia moved up to No. 4 in the new AP Poll after a blistering 5-0 staer to the season..

The next contest at John Paul Jones Arena is against Old Dominion, in the Tuesday nightcap. The Monarchs will take the drive up from Norfolk, Va. in a nice rendition of a Commonwealth matchup. There should be a healthy contingent of visiting fans in Charlottesville.

Here is what to know about following along with the game:

Viewing and listening information

TV: ACC Network, tipoff at 9 p.m. EST

RADIO: Virginia Sports Radio Network

• Play-By-Play: John Freeman

• Analyst: Jimmy Miller

• Affiliates: VirginiaSports.com/Radio

• Satellite: SiriusXM 179 or 234 — SXM App: 958

• App: Virginia Sports mobile app

LIVE STATS: UVA.StatBroadcast.com

Notes to know

The Monarchs are also 5-0. However, they have yet to play a high-major team. In fact, Old Dominion's best win is a familiar one — a trouncing of Bucknell.

Zooming out, this Old Dominion program hasn't had a 20-win season since 2019. And over the past few years, it has performed poorly against high-major competition. Here are its past eight results in those games:

Maryland: 58-73 L

Villanova: 75-89 L

Xavier: 69-99 L

Boston College: 52-82 L

Arizona: 44-102 L

TCU: 87-111 L

Arkansas: 77-86 L

Virginia Tech: 71-75 L

Against a top-10 Cavaliers team, an unruly beatdown is more likely than not. That's especially true after the Monarchs beat Bucknell by 20. This should be a nice reprieve for the home team after a heavy five-game stretch and a pair of vigorous Power Four games.

Old Dominion's statistics should be taken with a grain of salt — but Zacch Wiggins has been an impressive. The 6-foot-5 guard is averaging 15 points per game to lead the team.

Where is Virginia at right now?

The core four is doing core four things. Thijs De Ridder is averaging 18.2 points per game followed by Sam Lewis (17.6), Chance Mallory (14.2) and Johann Grunloh (13.4).

Beyond them, Virginia is also getting a clean seven points per game from Elijah Gertrude and Nolan Adekunle. The Cavaliers are a true offensive juggernaut. It would be a surprise if they do not top 100 points against this Monarchs team.

It will be worth following to see if Favour Ibe, Jurian Dixon, Martin Carrere and other reserves get increased playing time as Coach Ryan Odom experiments with varying lineups. This is the time of year to do it.