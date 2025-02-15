Cavaliers Now

How to Watch Virginia at Virginia Tech: Tipoff Time, TV Channel

Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Virginia and Virginia Tech will battle for the Commonwealth for the second time this season on Saturday afternoon at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies took the first matchup in Charlottesville in a 75-74 thriller back on February 1st. That was Virginia Tech's first win at John Paul Jones Arena since 2018. In order to get revenge, the Cavaliers will have to win at Cassell Coliseum for the first time since 2020, when Kihei Clark hit a buzzer-beater to give UVA a 56-53 win.

Virginia leads Virginia Tech 98-61 in the all-time series that dates back to 1915, but Virginia Tech leads UVA 34-23 in games played in Blacksburg and is 20-9 against Virginia at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies have won the last four matchups against the Cavaliers in Blacksburg, including a 75-41 beatdown on UVA last season. Virginia Tech is currently tied for eighth in the ACC standings at 6-7 in conference play, while Virginia is tied for 11th at 5-8 in ACC play.

See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. Virginia Tech, including tipoff time, TV channel and streaming designations, and radio details.

Game Information: Virginia Cavaliers (12-12, 5-8 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (11-13, 6-7 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, February 15th at 2pm ET

Location: Cassell Coliseum (9,487) in Blacksburg, Virginia

How to watch: The CW

How to stream: Stream The CW

Commentators: Thom Brennaman (Play-by-Play), Mike Gminski (Analyst)

How to listen: SiriusXM 390, SXM App 980 | Virginia Sports Radio Network | Virginia Tech Sports Network

Virginia Radio Affiliates: Virginia Sports Radio Network
- Alexandria: WSBN, AM 630
- Arlington: WSBN, AM 630
- Ashland: WRVA, AM 1140
- Blacksburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Blackstone: WKLV, AM 1440
- Buena Vista: WREL, FM 100.3
- Centreville: WSBN, AM 630
- Charlottesville: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Charlottesville: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Chesapeake: WJFV, AM 1650
- Christiansburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Covington: WXCF, FM 107.5/AM 1230
- Dale City: WSBN, AM 630
- Hampton: WJFV, AM 1650
- Harrisonburg: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Hopewell: WRVA, AM 1140
- Leesburg: WSBN, AM 630
- Lexington: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Lynchburg: WPLY, FM 107.5/AM 1390
- Manassas: WSBN, AM 630
- Martinsville: WHEE, AM 1370
- McLean: WSBN, AM 630
- Mechanicsville: WRVA, AM 1140
- Newport News: WJFV, AM 1650
- Norfolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Petersburg: WRVA, AM 1140
- Portsmouth: WJFV: AM 1650
- Reston: WSBN, AM 630
- Richmond: WRVA, AM 1140
- Roanoke: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Salem: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Staunton: WREL, FM 100.3
- Suffolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Tappahannock: WRAR, FM 105.5
- Virginia Beach: WJFV, AM 1650
- Washington, D.C.: WSBN, AM 630
- Waynesboro: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Winchester: WINC, FM 105.5/AM 1400

Read a full preview of Virginia vs. Virginia Tech, including game details and notes, a scouting report, what to watch for, and a score prediction here: Virginia Basketball at Virginia Tech Game Preview, Score Prediction

Published
