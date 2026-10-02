How to Watch Virginia Football vs Florida State: Announcers, TV, Radio and More

Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. is one of the more intimidating arenas in college football. Coach Tony Elliott communicated that fact to his team. Even when Florida State in a rare stretch of mediocrity, Elliott said the ACC runs through Tallahassee.

Virginia will have to prove itself in its first road game of the 2026 campaign. Elliott welcomes that task. To follow along, here is the viewing information for the Cavaliers and their 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

How to watch

TV: ESPN2

• Play-By-Play: Jay Alter

• Analyst: Tom Luginbill

• Sideline Reporter: Lauren Sisler

RADIO: Virginia Sports Radio Network

• Play-By-Play: John Freeman

• Analyst: Ahmad Hawkins

• Sideline Reporter: Jay James

• Affiliates: VirginiaSports.com/Radio

• Satellite: SiriusXM 179 or 234 — SXM App: 958

• App: Virginia Sports mobile app

LIVE STATS: UVA.StatBroadcast.co

Inside the matchup

Once again, the Cavaliers-Seminoles game will be on national television. The matchups in 2025 and 2019 were also both on national broadcasts (ACC Network and ESPN, respectively). However, this is the first time in Tallahassee since 2014.

In the all-time series, Virginia is 4-6 at home and 1-9 on the road. The lone road win came in 2011. The Cavaliers stand a good chance of earning their second this Saturday — as they are favorites to win despite entering as visitors into one of the most raucous stadiums in the ACC.

Virginia will lean on Beau Pribula, who has been one of the most efficient passers in college football. The Cavaliers will also hope to see increased production from their talented running backs, as they have the benefit of an elite offensive line and an opposing defense that has been far below average thus far.

Sep 19, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) looks to pass against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensively, Virginia knows what it is getting from the Seminoles offense. Cavaliers coaches called Duce Robinson the best receiver in the ACC. It would be very hard to disagree with that sentiment. Robinson torched Virginia for a game-best 147 yards on nine catches, with a touchdown to boot. He nearly had a second touchdown, but he bobbled the pass at the back line of the endzone.

Florida State will want to run the ball and get into a rhythm, and it is capable of doing so. Ousmane Kromah is averaging nearly 100 rushing yards per game, and the Seminoles also have Texas transfer Quintrevion Wisner — who has yet to get involved extensively despite being an SEC starter previously.

This game most certainly will not have the same level of drama and obvious season-changing significance as last year's matchup. Even so, it remains an ever-important duel for the ACC standings.