Staff predictions for Virginia vs Florida State — a high-end rematch on deck
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To keep pace and maintain a tie for first place in the ACC, Virginia must conquer Florida State in its first true road game of 2026.
An ACC road game is never easy — but the Cavaliers are actually favored to pick up a win at the feared Doak Campbell Stadium. Here are game predictions from the Virginia On SI staff:
Jackson Caudell: Virginia 31, Florida State 21
I think this is going to be an interesting test for UVA. While FSU and West Virginia are not the same team, they pose similar challenges. The Seminoles are a mess, but they have talented running backs and a quarterback who can stress you with his legs, much like WVU.
Playing away from Charlottesville has not been kind to Virginia so far this year (though a small sample size), and I think they need to be careful here. Most everyone is overlooking Florida State, but they can win this game. However, I have far more trust in Tony Elliott to go on the road and get a win to remain unbeaten in ACC play.
Xander Tilock: Virginia 38, Florida State 27
At first glance, I was leaning towards picking the Seminoles at home. However, there are two major factors that make it essentially impossible for Florida State to win.
The Seminoles have the ACC's second-worst pass defense through four games — so Virginia should have little trouble scoring 35-plus points. However, the other side of the ball is more important, particularly because Florida State has turned the ball over at an average greater than once per game. The Cavaliers can capitalize on those turnovers by turning them into lengthy touchdown drives.
Florida State is capable of making things interesting — especially at home — but there are a few reasons why Virginia is the favorite in an ACC road game. This should be a Cavaliers win by multiple scores.
Steve DeShazo: Virginia 31, Florida State 27
Saturday brings Virginia's first true road game of 2026. It comes against a proud and talented team that has not played up to its capabilities and may be competing to save Coach Mike Norvell's job in the same way I believe the Cavaliers did for Elliott last year.
FSU's offensive skill trio of quarterback Ashton Daniels, receiver Ousman Kromah and receiver Duce Robinson will be a handful for the Cavaliers to contain. Beau Pribula could have a field day passing against the Seminoles, and it may be mandatory to keep Virginia close.
The Cavaliers have yet to win a close game or pull out a victory away from home this season. Their only true test came at Charlotte, where the defense struggled and the offensive line showed some vulnerability in a 38-27 loss to West Virginia.
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Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock
Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell
Steve DeShazo spent 39 years as sports editor, reporter and columnist for The Free Lance-Star newspaper in Fredericksburg, Va. He has covered University of Virginia sports for more than four decades, dating to his undergraduate days in the 1980s when he crossed paths with Ralph Sampson. He currently resides with his wife Christine in Arlington, Va., where he enjoys live music, playing pickup basketball and walking his 100-pound dog, Bear.Follow SteveDeShazo1