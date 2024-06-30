Cavaliers Now

How to Watch Virginia's Ryan Dunn & Reece Beekman in the NBA Summer League

Matt Newton

Former Virginia men's basketball players Ryan Dunn and Reece Beekman will play in the 2024 NBA 2K25 Summer League.
Former Virginia men's basketball players Ryan Dunn and Reece Beekman will play in the 2024 NBA 2K25 Summer League. / Virginia Athletics/USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Ryan Dunn and Reece Beekman will get their first taste of NBA basketball in the NBA Summer League, two weeks of games featuring the league's newest draft picks as well as some other aspiring young players looking to play their way to a roster spot in the NBA.

After selecting Ryan Dunn with the 28th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft last week, the Phoenix Suns will get their first look at Dunn at the professional level in Las Vegas at the NBA 2K25 Summer League. See when Dunn will be playing for the Sun in the Summer League in the schedule below.

One game that Virginia basketball fans should definitely tune in for is the Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors game on Saturday July 13th at 11pm ET (ESPN2), which will feature both Ryan Dunn and Reece Beekman.

Phoenix Suns Summer League Schedule

NBA 2K25 Summer League Schedule (Las Vegas)
Saturday, July 13th at 11pm: vs. Golden State Warriors (ESPN2)
Tuesday, July 16th at 4pm: vs. Indiana Pacers (ESPNU)
Wednesday, July 17th at 8pm: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (NBA TV)
Friday, July 19th at 4pm: vs. Milwaukee Bucks (NBA TV)

Reece Beekman went undrafted, but quickly signed a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors, whose Summer League team will play three additional games as part of the California Classic Summer League before the league-wide competition begins in Las Vegas. See when Beekman will be playing in the NBA Summer League in the schedule below:

Golden State Warriors Summer League Schedule

California Classic Summer League (San Francisco)
Saturday, July 6th at 6:30pm: vs. Miami Heat (TV TBD)
Sunday, July 7th at 6:30pm: vs. Los Angeles Lakers (TV TBD)
Wednesday, July 10th at 10pm: vs. Sacramento Kings (TV TBD)

NBA 2K25 Summer League Schedule (Las Vegas)
Saturday, July 13th at 11pm: vs. Phoenix Suns (ESPN2)
Sunday, July 14th at 10pm: vs. Chicago Bulls (ESPN2)
Wednesday, July 17th at 10pm: vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA TV)
Friday, July 19th at 10:30pm: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (NBA TV)

All 30 teams will participate in the NBA 2K25 Summer League, playing four games from July 12-19. The top four teams in the standings in terms of winning percentage will advance to the playoffs, with the semifinals taking place on July 21st and the championship game being played on July 22nd. The 26 teams that do not qualify for the playoffs will play one consolation game on July 20th or July 21st, so all 30 teams are guaranteed to play at least five games.

Published
Matt Newton

MATT NEWTON

Managing Editor and Publisher, CavaliersNow Email: mattnewton@virginia.eduTwitter: @mattynewtssWebsite | LinkedIn | Instagram Matt Newton is the managing editor and publisher at CavaliersNow. He has been covering UVA athletics since 2019 and has been the managing editor at CavaliersNow since launching the site in August 2021. Matt covers all things UVA sports, including Virginia basketball and football news and recruiting, former Wahoos in the pros, and coverage of all 23 of the NCAA Division I sports teams at the University of Virginia. A native of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Matt grew up a huge Philadelphia sports fan, but has also been a UVA sports fanatic his entire life thanks to his parents, who are alums of the University of Virginia. Matt followed in his parents' footsteps and attended UVA from 2017-2021, graduating with a degree in Media Studies and a minor in Economics in May of 2021. 