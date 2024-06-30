How to Watch Virginia's Ryan Dunn & Reece Beekman in the NBA Summer League
Ryan Dunn and Reece Beekman will get their first taste of NBA basketball in the NBA Summer League, two weeks of games featuring the league's newest draft picks as well as some other aspiring young players looking to play their way to a roster spot in the NBA.
After selecting Ryan Dunn with the 28th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft last week, the Phoenix Suns will get their first look at Dunn at the professional level in Las Vegas at the NBA 2K25 Summer League. See when Dunn will be playing for the Sun in the Summer League in the schedule below.
One game that Virginia basketball fans should definitely tune in for is the Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors game on Saturday July 13th at 11pm ET (ESPN2), which will feature both Ryan Dunn and Reece Beekman.
Phoenix Suns Summer League Schedule
NBA 2K25 Summer League Schedule (Las Vegas)
Saturday, July 13th at 11pm: vs. Golden State Warriors (ESPN2)
Tuesday, July 16th at 4pm: vs. Indiana Pacers (ESPNU)
Wednesday, July 17th at 8pm: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (NBA TV)
Friday, July 19th at 4pm: vs. Milwaukee Bucks (NBA TV)
Reece Beekman went undrafted, but quickly signed a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors, whose Summer League team will play three additional games as part of the California Classic Summer League before the league-wide competition begins in Las Vegas. See when Beekman will be playing in the NBA Summer League in the schedule below:
Golden State Warriors Summer League Schedule
California Classic Summer League (San Francisco)
Saturday, July 6th at 6:30pm: vs. Miami Heat (TV TBD)
Sunday, July 7th at 6:30pm: vs. Los Angeles Lakers (TV TBD)
Wednesday, July 10th at 10pm: vs. Sacramento Kings (TV TBD)
NBA 2K25 Summer League Schedule (Las Vegas)
Saturday, July 13th at 11pm: vs. Phoenix Suns (ESPN2)
Sunday, July 14th at 10pm: vs. Chicago Bulls (ESPN2)
Wednesday, July 17th at 10pm: vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA TV)
Friday, July 19th at 10:30pm: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (NBA TV)
All 30 teams will participate in the NBA 2K25 Summer League, playing four games from July 12-19. The top four teams in the standings in terms of winning percentage will advance to the playoffs, with the semifinals taking place on July 21st and the championship game being played on July 22nd. The 26 teams that do not qualify for the playoffs will play one consolation game on July 20th or July 21st, so all 30 teams are guaranteed to play at least five games.