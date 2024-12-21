How to Watch Virginia vs. American: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, Odds
Virginia will play its final non-conference game of the 2024-2025 regular season when American visits John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday afternoon. Both teams are coming off of a loss, as American was blown out by St. Joseph's on Wednesday, the same night that the Cavaliers suffered a hard-fought 64-62 defeat to No. 21 Memphis in Charlottesville.
UVA leads American 5-1 in the all-time series that dates back to February 10th, 1938. All five of Virginia's wins against American have come in Charlottesville, while the Eagles defeated the Cavaliers in their lone road trip to Washington, D.C., which occurred on February 3rd, 1951. The most recent meeting between these two programs, a 91-70 victory for Virginia on December 28th, 2006, took place in the first season the Cavaliers played at John Paul Jones Arena. Sean Singletary (33 points) and J.R. Reynolds (26 points) combine to score 59 points in that game. This is the second Patriot League opponent UVA has faced this season, having previously defeated Holy Cross 67-41 on November 29th. Virginia is 39-35 all-time against current members of the Patriot League.
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. American, including tipoff time, TV and streaming designations, radio details, and betting odds.
Game Information: American (6-5) at Virginia (6-5)
Date/Time: Sunday, December 22nd at 2pm ET
Location: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
How to watch/stream: ACC Network (WatchESPN.com/ESPN+)
How to listen: Sirius XM 371, SXM App 371 | Virginia Sports Radio Network
Spread: Virginia -13.5
Moneyline: UVA -1450, American +810
Over/Under: 120.5
