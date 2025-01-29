Cavaliers Now

How to Watch Virginia vs. Miami: Tipoff Time, TV Channel

Two interim head coaches will face each other when Ron Sanchez and the Virginia Cavaliers visit Bill Courtney and the Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday night at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. Both interim coaches are replacing the all-time winningest head coaches in the history of their respective programs, as Sanchez took over for Tony Bennett, who retired just before the season started, while Courtney stepped in for Jim Larrañaga, who stepped down 12 games into the season amidst a 4-8 start.

Miami hasn't won a game since Larrañaga stepped down, entering this game having lost its last nine games and 16 of the last 17 games. Virginia hasn't been much better, losing six of its last seven games. The Cavaliers are currently in 16th place in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings with a 2-7 record in conference play, while the Hurricanes are last at 0-9.

Virginia is 16-13 all-time against Miami and has won seven of the last eight meetings between these two teams, including three of the last four meetings in Coral Gables. The Hurricanes are 7-4 against the Cavaliers at Watsco Center and won the most recent meeting in that building back in 2023. UVA defeated Miami 60-38 in the lone meeting between the two teams last season and that game was the fewest points the Hurricanes scored in a game since 1948.

See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. Miami, including tipoff time, TV and streaming designations, and radio details.

Game Information: Virginia Cavaliers (9-11, 2-7 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (4-16, 0-9 ACC)

Date/Time: Wednesday, January 29th at 7pm ET

Location: Watsco Center (8,000) in Coral Gables, Florida

How to watch: ESPNU

How to stream: ESPN+/WatchESPN.com

Commentators: Matthew Schumacker (Play-by-Play), Randolph Childress (Analyst)

How to listen: SiriusXM 119 or 193, SXM App 955 | Virginia Sports Radio Network

Virginia Radio Affiliates: Virginia Sports Radio Network
- Alexandria: WSBN, AM 630
- Arlington: WSBN, AM 630
- Ashland: WRVA, AM 1140
- Blacksburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Blackstone: WKLV, AM 1440
- Buena Vista: WREL, FM 100.3
- Centreville: WSBN, AM 630
- Charlottesville: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Charlottesville: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Chesapeake: WJFV, AM 1650
- Christiansburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Covington: WXCF, FM 107.5/AM 1230
- Dale City: WSBN, AM 630
- Hampton: WJFV, AM 1650
- Harrisonburg: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Hopewell: WRVA, AM 1140
- Leesburg: WSBN, AM 630
- Lexington: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Lynchburg: WPLY, FM 107.5/AM 1390
- Manassas: WSBN, AM 630
- Martinsville: WHEE, AM 1370
- McLean: WSBN, AM 630
- Mechanicsville: WRVA, AM 1140
- Newport News: WJFV, AM 1650
- Norfolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Petersburg: WRVA, AM 1140
- Portsmouth: WJFV: AM 1650
- Reston: WSBN, AM 630
- Richmond: WRVA, AM 1140
- Roanoke: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Salem: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Staunton: WREL, FM 100.3
- Suffolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Tappahannock: WRAR, FM 105.5
- Virginia Beach: WJFV, AM 1650
- Washington, D.C.: WSBN, AM 630
- Waynesboro: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Winchester: WINC, FM 105.5/AM 1400

Read a full preview of Virginia vs. Miami, including game details and notes, a scouting report, what to watch for, and a score prediction here: Virginia Basketball vs. Miami Game Preview, Score Prediction

