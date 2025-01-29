Virginia vs. Miami Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball
Virginia (9-11, 2-7 ACC) is set to take on Miami (4-16, 0-9 ACC) on Wednesday at 7pm ET at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game in the thread below. Updates will be posted at each timeout in reverse chronological order with the most recent updates at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.
Virginia 0, Miami 0 | 20:00 1H
Here are the starting lineups for both teams:
Virginia: Dai Dai Ames, Taine Murray, Isaac McKneely, Blake Buchanan, Jacob Cofie
Miami: Matthew Cleveland, Jalil Bethea, Paul Djobet, A.J. Staton-McCray, Brandon Johnson
UVA has officially ruled Elijah Saunders and Andrew Rohde OUT for tonight's game.
Virginia vs. Miami Pregame Notes
- Virginia leads Miami 16-13 in the all-time series that dates back to 1966.
- The Cavaliers have won seven of their last eight meetings with the Hurricanes.
- Miami is 8-4 against Virginia in Coral Gables and 7-4 against UVA at Watsco Center, but the Cavaliers have won three of the last four games at Watsco Center.
- Virginia and Miami met once last season in Charlottesville, a 60-38 victory for the Cavaliers that represented the Hurricanes' lowest scoring output since 1948.
- 14 of the last 17 meetings between Virginia and Miami have been decided by 10 points or less.
- UVA is 1-7 away from Charlottesville and 0-5 in true road games this season.
- Virginia is currently 16th in the ACC standings with a 2-7 conference record, and Miami is 18th at 0-9.
