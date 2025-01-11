How to Watch Virginia vs. Stanford: Tipoff Time, TV Channel
Virginia and Stanford will meet for the first time since 2010 and for the first time as members of the Atlantic Coast Conference when the Cavaliers visit the Cardinal on Saturday afternoon at Maples Pavilion. Stanford leads the all-time series with UVA 7-1, has a six-game winning streak in the series against the Cavaliers, and is 4-0 vs. Virginia in games played in Palo Alto.
Virginia is 1-3 in ACC play with a win over NC State and losses to SMU, Louisville, and Cal, while Stanford is 2-2 so far in its first season of ACC action with wins over Cal and Virginia Tech and losses to Clemson and Pittsburgh.
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. Stanford, including tipoff time, TV and streaming designations, and radio details.
Game Information: Virginia (8-7, 1-3 ACC) at Stanford (10-5, 2-2 ACC)
Date/Time: Wednesday, January 11th at 4pm ET
Location: Maples Pavilion (7,233) in Palo Alto, California
How to watch: ESPNU
How to stream: ESPN+/WatchESPN.com
Commentators: Beth Mowins (Play-by-Play), Debbie Antonelli (Analyst)
How to listen: SiriusXM 388, SXM App 978 | Virginia Sports Radio Network | Cardinal Sports Network
Read a full preview of Virginia vs. Stanford, including game details and notes, a scouting report, what to watch for, and a score prediction here: Virginia Basketball vs. Stanford Game Preview, Score Prediction
Virginia and Virginia Tech are the first ACC teams to make the trip out west to take on Cal and Stanford this season. The Hokies lost to the Cardinal on Wednesday and will face the Golden Bears on Saturday, while UVA fell to Cal on Wednesday and will take on Stanford on Saturday.
