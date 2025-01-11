Cavaliers Now

How to Watch Virginia vs. Stanford: Tipoff Time, TV Channel

Matt Newton

Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
In this story:

Virginia and Stanford will meet for the first time since 2010 and for the first time as members of the Atlantic Coast Conference when the Cavaliers visit the Cardinal on Saturday afternoon at Maples Pavilion. Stanford leads the all-time series with UVA 7-1, has a six-game winning streak in the series against the Cavaliers, and is 4-0 vs. Virginia in games played in Palo Alto.

Virginia is 1-3 in ACC play with a win over NC State and losses to SMU, Louisville, and Cal, while Stanford is 2-2 so far in its first season of ACC action with wins over Cal and Virginia Tech and losses to Clemson and Pittsburgh.

See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. Stanford, including tipoff time, TV and streaming designations, and radio details.

Game Information: Virginia (8-7, 1-3 ACC) at Stanford (10-5, 2-2 ACC)

Date/Time: Wednesday, January 11th at 4pm ET

Location: Maples Pavilion (7,233) in Palo Alto, California

How to watch: ESPNU

How to stream: ESPN+/WatchESPN.com

Commentators: Beth Mowins (Play-by-Play), Debbie Antonelli (Analyst)

How to listen: SiriusXM 388, SXM App 978 | Virginia Sports Radio Network | Cardinal Sports Network

Virginia Radio Affiliates: Virginia Sports Radio Network
- Alexandria: WSBN, AM 630
- Arlington: WSBN, AM 630
- Ashland: WRVA, AM 1140
- Blacksburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Blackstone: WKLV, AM 1440
- Buena Vista: WREL, FM 100.3
- Centreville: WSBN, AM 630
- Charlottesville: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Charlottesville: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Chesapeake: WJFV, AM 1650
- Christiansburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Covington: WXCF, FM 107.5/AM 1230
- Dale City: WSBN, AM 630
- Hampton: WJFV, AM 1650
- Harrisonburg: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Hopewell: WRVA, AM 1140
- Leesburg: WSBN, AM 630
- Lexington: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Lynchburg: WPLY, FM 107.5/AM 1390
- Manassas: WSBN, AM 630
- Martinsville: WHEE, AM 1370
- McLean: WSBN, AM 630
- Mechanicsville: WRVA, AM 1140
- Newport News: WJFV, AM 1650
- Norfolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Petersburg: WRVA, AM 1140
- Portsmouth: WJFV: AM 1650
- Reston: WSBN, AM 630
- Richmond: WRVA, AM 1140
- Roanoke: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Salem: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Staunton: WREL, FM 100.3
- Suffolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Tappahannock: WRAR, FM 105.5
- Virginia Beach: WJFV, AM 1650
- Washington, D.C.: WSBN, AM 630
- Waynesboro: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Winchester: WINC, FM 105.5/AM 1400

Read a full preview of Virginia vs. Stanford, including game details and notes, a scouting report, what to watch for, and a score prediction here: Virginia Basketball vs. Stanford Game Preview, Score Prediction

Virginia and Virginia Tech are the first ACC teams to make the trip out west to take on Cal and Stanford this season. The Hokies lost to the Cardinal on Wednesday and will face the Golden Bears on Saturday, while UVA fell to Cal on Wednesday and will take on Stanford on Saturday.

More Virginia Basketball News

The Plus/Minus: Virginia Stumbles on the Road to Cal

Five Takeaways From Virginia Basketball's 75-61 Loss to Cal

Virginia vs. California Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball

Round Robin: Evaluating UVA Basketball at Near Midway Point of the Season

What's Going on With Christian Bliss? Ron Sanchez Finally Gives an Answer

Report: Former Virginia Guard Dante Harris Transfers to Memphis

Published
Matt Newton
MATT NEWTON

Matt launched Virginia Cavaliers On SI in August of 2021 and has since served as the site's publisher and managing editor, covering all 23 NCAA Division I sports teams at the University of Virginia. He is from Downingtown, Pennsylvania and graduated from UVA in May of 2021.