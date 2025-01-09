Virginia vs. California Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball
Virginia (8-6, 1-2 ACC) is set to take on Cal (7-7, 0-3 ACC) on Wednesday night at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game in the thread below. Updates will be posted at each timeout in reverse chronological order with the most recent updates at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.
Virginia 32, California 35 | Halftime
Andrej Stojakovic, a top 20 scorer in the country, scores his first two points of the night from the free throw line. Ishan Sharma gets to the paint and then finds Elijah Saunders at the top of the key for a wide-open three-pointer. Christian Tucker hits a heavily contested runner in the paint late in the shot clock. Andrew Rohde aggressively drives past Stojakovic to the basket for a tough layup. Saunders grabs his own miss and then draws a foul, making both free throws. Joshua Ola-Joseph gets an offensive rebound for Cal and draws a foul, making 1/2 free throws. Saunders can't secure the rebound on the missed second free throw, giving Cal another chance, and then Buchanan falls in the paint, freeing up Sissoko for a dunk off the pass from Stojakovic. Saunders draws a foul and goes to the line for a one-and-one, making both free throws. Stojakovic throws a beautiful skip pass to Ola-Joseph in the corner for a corner three. UVA comes up empty again and then Stojakovic hits a heavily-contested fadeaway jumper in the paint. Andrew Rohde gets to the cup for another tough layup just before the buzzer. Virginia goes to the halftime break trailing Cal 35-32.
UVA 32, Cal 35 | Halftime
Cal pushes the ball quickly up the floor and Rytis Petraitis is able to attack TJ Power, who was late recovering, and hit a runner to put the Golden Bears back in front. Buchanan grabs an offensive rebound, draws a foul, and makes both free throws again. Jacob Cofie is whistled for his second personal foul and checks out of the game. Petraitis drives on Saunders and scores over him. Stojakovic drives and dishes to a wide-open DJ Campbell, who swishes the corner three. Buchanan is in the right place at the right time for a putback. Rohde is called for a foul and Cal is now in the bonus.
UVA 21, Cal 23 | 3:53 1H
Virginia gets a 5-on-4 opportunity and Taine Murray hits the wide-open three from the right wing in transition. TJ Power hands off to Ishan Sharma, who pulls up from the right wing and splashes the open triple. Cal gets multiple second chances on offensive rebounds and Mady Sissoko eventually finishes through contact plus a foul on Power. Rebounding continues to be a major problem for Virginia.
UVA 17, Cal 15 | 7:18 1H
Blake Buchanan checks into the game, grabs an offensive rebound, and then draws a foul on an alley-oop dunk attempt, making both free throws. After a lengthy delay for the refs to sort out a clock issue, Dai Dai Ames gets stuck under a screen and Jeremiah Wilkinson, one of the top freshmen in college basketball, knocks down a three-pointer. DJ Campbell gets into the lane and hits a floater. Ames fouls Wilkinson on a three and he makes all three free throws to tie the game at 11-11. After Virginia raced out to an 11-3 lead, the clock delay gave the Golden Bears a chance to catch their breath and they have seized momentum. Wilkinson drives on McKneely and hits a mid-range jumper. It's a 10-0 run for Cal to take a 13-11 lead.
UVA 11, Cal 13 | 11:59 1H
Cal wins the opening tip and Javon Blackshear Jr. quickly opens the scoring with a three-pointer on the top of the key. Jacob Cofie answers on the other end with a short jumper from just inside the free throw line. Cofie pulls up for another jumper from the elbow and knocks that one down too. Andrew Rohde uses a screen from Cofie to get into the lane for a floater. Virginia gets another stop and then Rohde penetrates and fires a pass to Saunders, who swings it to Isaac McKneely at the top of the key for a wide-open three. That's nine points in a row for the Hoos.
UVA 9, Cal 3 | 15:26 1H
Here is UVA's starting five for tonight's game: Andrew Rohde, Isaac McKneely, Taine Murray, Elijah Saunders, Jacob Cofie
It's the same starting lineup at the Louisville game, with Murray replacing Dai Dai Ames in the starting five.
And here's Cal's starting five: Andrej Stojakovic, DJ Campbell, Jovan Blacksher Jr., Rytis Petraitis, Mady Sissoko
As we await our 11pm ET tipoff on ESPN2 for Virginia vs. Cal, read a full preview of the game here: Virginia Basketball vs. California Game Preview, Score Prediction
Virginia vs. California Game Notes
- Virginia leads Cal 2-0 in the all-time series that dates back to 2015, as UVA claimed both parts of a home and home series played in the 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 seasons.
- In the first-ever meeting between these two programs, the Cavaliers took down the Golden Bears 63-62 in overtime on December 22nd, 2015 at John Paul Jones Arena. Malcolm Brogdon stripped the ball from Jaylen Brown at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime and Brogdon and London Perrantes both hit three-pointers in the final minute of overtime to give the Hoos a thrilling win.
- In the rematch at Haas Pavilion the following year, Perrantes scored 14 points and Kyle Guy led the Cavaliers with 17 points off the bench to help Virginia earn a 56-52 victory over Cal on December 21st, 2016.
- Virginia and Virginia Tech are the first ACC teams to make the trip out west to take on Cal and Stanford this season. The Hokies are playing the Cardinal on Wednesday and the Golden Bears on Saturday, while UVA is facing Cal on Wednesday and Stanford on Saturday.
- UVA is 1-4 away from John Paul Jones Arena and 0-2 in true road games so far this season.
