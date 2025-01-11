Virginia vs. Stanford Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball
Virginia (8-7, 1-3 ACC) is set to take on Stanford (10-5, 2-2 ACC) on Saturday at 4pm ET (ESPNU) at Maples Pavilion in Palo Alto, California. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game in the thread below. Updates will be posted at each timeout in reverse chronological order with the most recent updates at the top of the page.
Virginia 19, Stanford 16 | 12:00 1H
Stanford gets a second-chance opportunity with an offensive rebound and Maxime Raynaud scores off the glass. McKneely drains his second three and has already surpassed his scoring total from the Cal game. Sellers gets a lane to the basket, but Saunders responds by hitting another jumper; Virginia has made its last five shots. Young beats Saunders with a backdoor cut for a dunk. Andrew Rohde joins the three-point party for UVA to take the lead. Stanford scores again, but the Cavaliers continue to keep up with a barrage of threes; this time it's Sharma knocking one down from the top of the key. Virginia is 5/6 from beyond the arc so far today.
Stanford wins the tipoff and opens the scoring as Donavin Young, who has played in just three games this season for the Cardinal, knocks down a three-pointer. Virginia double-teams Maxime Raynaud again and he makes a great skip pass leading to another three, this time from Oziyah Sellers. Elijah Saunders gets Virginia on the board with a mid-range jumper. Ryan Agarwal gets to the basket for a layup, but Isaac McKneely answers on the other end with a three-pointer. Ishan Sharma knocks down a three in transition to tie the game at 8-8.
Virginia 8, Stanford 8 | 15:28 1H
Here are both teams' starting lineups for today's game.
Virginia: Andrew Rohde, Ishan Sharma, Isaac McKneely, Elijah Saunders, Jacob Cofie
Stanford: Oziyah Sellers, Ryan Agarwal, Jaylen Blakes, Donavin Young, Maxime Raynaud
Ishan Sharma gets his first-career start for the Cavaliers.
As we await out 4pm ET tipoff between Virginia and Stanford on ESPNU, read a full preview of the game here: Virginia Basketball vs. Stanford Game Preview, Score Prediction
Virginia vs. Stanford Pregame Notes
- Stanford leads Virginia 7-1 in the all-time series that dates back to 1991.
- UVA's lone win against the Cardinal came in the 1992-1993 season at University Hall, where the Cavaliers prevailed 72-48.
- Stanford has a six-game winning streak in the series against Virginia and is 4-0 against UVA in Palo Alto.
- Virginia and Virginia Tech are the first ACC teams to make the trip out west to take on Cal and Stanford this season. The Hokies lost to the Cardinal on Wednesday and will face the Golden Bears on Saturday, while UVA fell to Cal on Wednesday and will take on Stanford on Saturday.
- Virginia is 1-5 away from Charlottesville this season and 0-3 in true road games, including a 75-61 loss at California on Wednesday night.
