How to Watch Virginia vs. Syracuse: Tipoff Time, TV Channel
Virginia and Syracuse will play the final game of the 2024-2025 ACC men's basketball regular season when the Orange host the Cavaliers on Saturday at 8pm ET at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York.
UVA is looking to earn the No. 9 seed and the final first round bye in the ACC Tournament, which can be accomplished with a Cavalier win over Syracuse and a loss by Virginia Tech at Clemson earlier on Saturday. Syracuse, meanwhile, is currently projected to be the No. 14 seed in the ACC Tournament, but could finish as low as the No. 15 seed or as high as the No. 11 seed depending on how Saturday plays out.
Virginia leads Syracuse 14-6 in the all-time series that dates back to March of 1984 and the Cavaliers have won each of the last six games against the Orange, most recently taking down Syracuse 84-62 in last season's ACC opener in Charlottesville. UVA is 12-2 against Syracuse in ACC play since the Orange joined the conference in 2013 and Virginia has won the last five road games at Syracuse and is 6-2 on the road at Syracuse all-time.
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. Syracuse, including tipoff time, TV channel and streaming designations, and radio details.
Game Information: Virginia Cavaliers (15-15, 8-11 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (12-18, 6-13 ACC)
Date/Time: Saturday, March 8th at 8pm ET
Location: JMA Wireless Dome (36,642) in Syracuse, New York
How to watch: ACC Network
How to stream: ESPN.com/watch & ESPN+
Commentators: Jay Alter (Play-by-Play), Michael Carter-Williams (Analyst)
How to listen: SiriusXM 386, SXM App 976 | Virginia Sports Radio Network | Cuse TV
