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Virginia at Florida State Live Updates | NCAA Football

Tracking every update Saturday afternoon
Xander Tilock|
Sep 26, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott celebrates with players as they run off the field after a touchdown against the Delaware Blue Hens during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott celebrates with players as they run off the field after a touchdown against the Delaware Blue Hens during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Virginia Cavaliers

Pregame

Here are the captains today for Virginia: WR Tekai Kirby, CB Jam Jackson, DL Kervins Choute and S Christian Ellis.

Virginia takes on Florida State, with kickoff set for 3:30 on ESPN2. Follow along for all the game updates, starting at the bottom of this article.

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Xander Tilock
XANDER TILOCK

Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilock

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