Who raised their NFL Draft stock in Virginia’s win over NC State?

All eyes may be on the start of the college football season, but soon enough, the NFL will dominate Sunday television and capture the attention of millions. Later on in the very distant future, the convergence point of the 2027 NFL Draft will see the CFB stars of today become the NFL’s stars of tomorrow.

Virginia’s streak of NFL Draft picks was broken this year — but with an extremely talented roster this year, there are a few Cavaliers who could garner serious consideration from pro clubs. Here are a few Virginia players who raised their stock this week.

S Brandyn Hillman

Few players impacted this game as much as Hillman did. He caught an interception and forced a fumble, bringing a crucial two-possession swing Virginia’s way. Without those plays, the Wolfpack would have had more chances to score — and may have been able to close the gap.

Hillman was already known for his aggressive hits, but if he is also going to force turnovers and be elite in coverage, then it would not be a stretch for the former All-Big Ten safety to find an NFL home sooner rather than later.

QB Beau Pribula

Pribula proved himself as one of the most athletic quarterbacks in the country. However, as a fifth-year in his second full season as a starter, he remains a long shot to be drafted. But could he be selected based on traits? It is not impossible for that to happen.

Taysom Hill, a longtime member of the New Orleans Saints, was a quarterback who simply played offense. He was a tight end, running back, receiver and fullback — maximizing his athleticism, speed, strength and ability to throw. Perhaps Pribula could do the same.

The entire starting offensive line

McKale Boley has been on some draft boards for awhile, and he got off to a strong start to the 2026 season. He won his matchup on nearly every single play, keeping Pribula comfortable against a talented NC State front seven.

The same applies to Noah Josey, Drake Metcalf, Makilan Thomas and Monroe Mills — who was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his efforts. With this offensive line paving the way, Virginia faced little pressure and also dominated in the run game. All five starters should, at the minimum, be priority undrafted free agents simply on the basis of being one of the nation's best overall units.