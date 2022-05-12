Connor Shellenberger Named One of Five Finalists for Tewaaraton Award

Shellenberger is a finalist for the best player in college lacrosse

Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications

Virginia attackman Connor Shellenberger has been named a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award, which annually recognizes the best player in college lacrosse. This is the first season that Virginia has a Tewaaraton finalist since Steele Stanwick in 2012.

Shellenberger is one of five men's lacrosse finalists and is joined by North Carolina's Chris Gray, Penn's Sam Handley, Army's Brendan Nichtern, and Maryland's Logan Wisnauskas.

The redshirt sophomore has tallied 68 points on 28 goals and 40 assists so far even with an uncharacteristic shooting slump in the latter part of the season. Shellenberger is currently second in the ACC in assists at 2.86 per game and third in points at 4.86 per game. He has registered multiple points in each of the 14 games so far this season.

Virginia men's lacrosse has had three previous Tewaaraton winners since the award's inception in 2001: Chris Rotelli (2003), Matt Ward (2006), and Steele Stanwick (2011).

The Tewaaraton Award winners will be chosen in a ceremony in Washington D.C. on June 3rd.

See more Virginia men's lacrosse news and content: Virginia Men's Lacrosse on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

