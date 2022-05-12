UVA Football Makes Top Five for In-State Safety Caleb Woodson

Woodson included Virginia in his top five schools along with Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia, and Vanderbilt

Virginia football has made the final cut for another top in-state prospect in the class of 2023. Caleb Woodson, a three-star safety from Battlefield High School in Haymarket, Virginia, announced his top five schools on Wednesday night and UVA was included in the list along with Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia, and Vanderbilt.

Woodson narrowed down his list to five from more than 10 offers from the likes of South Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Temple, and Old Dominion. A 6'3", 200-pound highly athletic defensive back, Woodson is rated the No. 30 overall player from the Commonwealth of Virginia and is ranked the No. 72 safety in the nation in the class of 2023 per 247Sports.

READ MORE: Five-Star Nyckoles Harbor Visits Virginia Football

Woodson visited Virginia for Junior Day in late January and announced he had received an offer from the Cavaliers on January 29th.

Tony Elliott and especially his defensive coaching staff have been in consistent contact with Woodson since his visit.

Woodson has scheduled official visits to fellow ACC schools Wake Forest and Virginia Tech for the first two weeks of June, but he plans to take an official visit to UVA sometime soon as well.

Virginia also made the top four for four-star Joel Starlings, the No. 4-ranked player in the state of Virginia. Starlings, a 6'5", 310-pound defensive lineman from Benedictine College Prep in Richmond, has scheduled an official visit to UVA for the weekend of November 18-20.

Stay tuned to Cavaliers Now for more Virginia football recruiting news.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Basketball: All Four Incoming Freshmen in Final 247Sports Top 150 Recruiting Rankings

Virginia Pulls Away Late For 8-3 Win Against Longwood

Virginia Women's Golf Advances to NCAA Championships

UVA Softball Set to Face No. 3 Florida State in ACC Quarterfinals

Virginia Football: Four-Star Defensive Lineman Joel Starlings Schedules Official Visit

Matt Moore Selected Fourth Overall by the Archers in Premier Lacrosse League Draft