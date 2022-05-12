Virginia Pulls Away Late For 8-3 Win Against Longwood

The Cavaliers scored five runs in their final three at-bats to take down the Lancers on Wednesday night at Disharoon Park

At times this season, Virginia has puzzlingly struggled with mid-week games against non-conference opponents. Such was the case for the Cavaliers on Wednesday night as they found themselves tied with the 19-28 Longwood Lancers after five innings.

UVA managed to avoid the setback behind some lights-out pitching from the bullpen and a three-run bomb from Alex Tappen that put the nail in the coffin in the eighth inning as No. 12 Virginia beat Longwood 8-3 on Wednesday night at Disharoon Park.

The Cavaliers struck first in the bottom of the first as the speedy Kyle Teel, who got on board after getting hit by a pitch, scored from first base on a single by Jake Gelof. Teel was rounding third as the ball was relayed back to the infield but the Lancers were not expecting Teel to continue home and he beat the delayed throw.

That play also gave Jake Gelof his 68th RBI of the season, the second-most in a single-season in program history, trailing only Pavin Smith, who had 77 RBI in 2017.

In the bottom of the second, Casey Saucke drew a walk and then scored on a triple from Ethan Anderson to right field. Anderson then crossed the plate on a RBI ground out by Max Cotier to put the Cavaliers ahead 3-0.

Virginia starter Matt Wyatt worked through the first two innings unscathed, but was taken out of the game in the top of the third after walking the first two batters of the inning. Matthew Buchanan came on and struck out the first batter he faced but then gave up a double to left center to Hunter Gilliam that scored two runs. Buchanan struck out the next two batters to end the inning.

After a scoreless fourth inning, Buchanan gave up a leadoff single to Gregory Ryan and was replaced by Dylan Bowers. Ryan advanced to second on a bunt and then moved to third on a wild pitch by Bowers, before scoring on a RBI ground out to tie the game.

The Cavalier bats, which fell silent for three straight innings after their strong start, came back alive in the sixth. Ethan Anderson hit a leadoff double and eventually came around to score on a fielder's choice grounder by Griff O'Ferrall. Alex Tappen delivered an RBI single to right field to make it 5-3 in favor of Virginia.

In the eighth inning, the Hoos gave themselves some breathing room as O'Ferrall and Teel drew back-to-back walks to start the inning and then Alex Tappen crushed a ball deep over the left field bleachers for a three-run home run to make it 8-3.

The UVA pitching staff was fantastic in relief. Dylan Bowers, Will Geerdes, Jay Woolfolk, and Alex Greene combined to allow just one hit in five innings of work. Woolfolk allowed the lone hit, but struck out the other three batters he faced in the eighth. Bowers pitched two hitless innings and was was credited with the victory.

Virginia improves to 35-12 and prepares for the final home series of the season as Clemson comes to Charlottesville this weekend. The Cavaliers and Tigers will meet for game 1 on Friday at 6pm at Disharoon Park.

See more Virginia baseball news and content: Virginia Baseball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Women's Golf Advances to NCAA Championships

UVA Softball Set to Face No. 3 Florida State in ACC Quarterfinals

Virginia Football: Four-Star Defensive Lineman Joel Starlings Schedules Official Visit

Matt Moore Selected Fourth Overall by the Archers in Premier Lacrosse League Draft

Chris Glaser Signs With Kansas City Chiefs

Virginia's Rachel Clark Named ACC Women's Lacrosse Freshman of the Year