UVA Softball Set to Face No. 3 Florida State in ACC Quarterfinals

Virginia softball (27-23, 13-11 ACC) is set to begin play in the 2022 ACC Softball Tournament on Thursday in Pittsburgh. UVA is the No. 6 seed in the tournament and has earned a bye into the ACC quarterfinals. The Cavaliers will face No. 3 seed Florida State (49-5, 19-5 ACC) in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 7:30pm at Vartabedian Field in Pittsburgh.

The winner of Virginia and Florida State will advance to face the winner of No. 2 seed Duke and either Georgia Tech or NC State in the semifinals on Friday. The ACC Championship Game is on Saturday at 1pm.

See the full bracket for the 2022 ACC Softball Championship here:

After a superb regular season that saw Virginia win 13 conference games, tied for the most ACC wins in a single season in program history, the Cavaliers earned the No. 6 seed, UVA's highest seed in the ACC Tournament since 2012. Virginia picked up a series win against Notre Dame, the No. 4 seed in the ACC Tournament, and also swept weekend series against NC State, Boston College, and Pittsburgh this season.

Virginia and Florida State met in the regular season in Charlottesville on the first weekend in April. The Seminoles, then ranked the No. 2 team in country, swept the three-game series against the Cavaliers and outscored UVA by a combined 25-2 margin. Virginia is seeking its first victory over Florida State since the 2014 season.

Still, UVA head coach Joanna Hardin has confidence that her team can pull the upset over the Seminoles in the ACC Tournament.

"Honestly, I think we have a shot against anybody," Hardin said this week. "I think we can beat anybody and it's really hard to beat somebody four times in one year. It's really hard. So we know that and we feel pretty confident going into our game."

Virginia is set to play Florida State at 7:30pm on Thursday and the game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

