Virginia Basketball: All Four Incoming Freshmen in Final 247Sports Top 150 Recruiting Rankings

247Sports released their final recruiting rankings for the high school basketball class of 2022 and each of Virginia's four incoming freshmen are ranked in the top 150.

Virginia basketball recruiting class of 2022 in 247Sports final recruiting rankings:

No. 44: Isaac McKneely

No. 51: Leon Bond

No. 70: Isaac Traudt

No. 133: Ryan Dunn

Isaac McKneely was the first in the class to commit to Virginia on January 30th this year. The 6’4”, 170-pound combo guard from West Virginia chose UVA over offers from North Carolina, Kentucky, Louisville, Indiana, Purdue, West Virginia, and Illinois. After leading his Poca basketball team to the Class AA state championship in his senior season, McKneely was named the West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year for the second season in a row.

Leon Bond committed to Virginia on July 30th, choosing the Cavaliers over offers from Marquette, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, and Texas A&M. Bond, who stands at 6’5”, 180 pounds, is the No. 16 small forward in the class and the No. 2-ranked player from Wisconsin. Bond is one of 12 nominees for boys basketball player of the year in Wisconsin.

READ MORE: Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

Isaac Traudt was perhaps the most significant commit in the class of 2022 for Virginia and one of the most high-profile recruits to choose Virginia in the Tony Bennett-era. The 6’10”, 215-pound power forward committed to UVA on August 28th over offers from North Carolina, Michigan State, and Gonzaga, as well as in-state programs Nebraska and Creighton. Traudt is the No. 8 power forward in the class of 2022 and the top-ranked player from the state of Nebraska. In his senior season at Grand Island Senior High School, Traudt averaged 23.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game and led his team to the district semifinals. Traudt was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Nebraska in March.

Ryan Dunn was the fourth and final member of Virginia’s class of 2022, committing to UVA on September 28th over offers from Maryland, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Georgetown, South Carolina, and Boston College. Dunn is the No. 4 player in the state of New York. Standing at 6’6”, 190 pounds, he is listed as a small forward on 247Sports, but could also be considered a shooting guard, averaging over 44% from three-point range.

Virginia has the No. 12 recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports and the second-best class in the ACC, trailing No. 1 Duke and just ahead of No. 13 North Carolina. This is the highest-ranked recruiting class for Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers since 2016, when the class of Kyle Guy (No. 37), Ty Jerome (No. 44), Jay Huff (No. 57), and De'Andre Hunter (No. 91) was the No. 7-ranked class in the nation.

Stay tuned to Cavaliers Now for more Virginia basketball recruiting updates.

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Pulls Away Late For 8-3 Win Against Longwood

Virginia Women's Golf Advances to NCAA Championships

UVA Softball Set to Face No. 3 Florida State in ACC Quarterfinals

Virginia Football: Four-Star Defensive Lineman Joel Starlings Schedules Official Visit

Matt Moore Selected Fourth Overall by the Archers in Premier Lacrosse League Draft

Chris Glaser Signs With Kansas City Chiefs

Virginia's Rachel Clark Named ACC Women's Lacrosse Freshman of the Year