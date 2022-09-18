Skip to main content
WATCH: Brendan Farrell Talks Game-Winning Field Goal vs. Old Dominion

Watch UVA kicker Brendan Farrell react to his game-winning field goal over ODU
With a little over three minutes left in regulation, Brendan Farrell pushed his 36-yard field-goal attempt wide right. Had he made it, Virginia would have taken a 16-7 lead to all but seal the win for the Cavaliers over Old Dominion. 

Instead, the Monarchs drove the length of the field and scored a touchdown to take the lead. In only 60 seconds, Brennan Armstrong and the Cavaliers managed to put together a long drive of their own to set Farrell up for a 26-yard field goal attempt with just two seconds left on the clock. 

Three minutes after missing a field goal, Brendan Farrell trotted back onto the field and calmly kicked the football right through the uprights as time expired to give Virginia the 16-14 win. 

Hear what Farrell had to say about his game-winning kick following the game in the video below:

Virginia Cavaliers
