No. 5 Virginia vs. Duke Live Updates | NCAA Women's Lacrosse
After a dominant opening round win over LIU, Virginia Women's Lacrosse faces off against ACC opponent Duke to try and advance to the next round of the NCAA Tournament.
Virginia 3, Duke 4 | First Quarter
Virginia 3, Duke 4 | Q1 2:46
Off the draw, Jenna DiNardo streaks right down the field to bring the Hoos back within one.
Virginia 2, Duke 4 | Q1 2:56
In need of an answer, Corey White rips a bounce shot from range but Duke fires right back with a cross crease pass to a cutting Callie Hem.
Virginia 1, Duke 3 | Q1 5:10
Payton Sfreddo gets a good run on goal, but her shot is saved. On the other end, Duke once again capitalizes with Bella Goodwin finding the back of the net.
Virginia 1, Duke 2 | Q1 6:29
Mel Josephson makes two saves but continuous pressure by Duke leads to Carly Bernstein finding nylon.
Virginia 1, Duke 1 | Q1 13:07
Caitlin Barrett draws first blood for the Blue Devils but Kate Galica responds with a draw control and goal to draw the game level.
Pregame Notes
Virginia and Duke are facing one another for the second time this season at Klöckner Stadium
In the regular-season meeting, the Cavaliers trailed by as many as seven points in the first half and were down 9-4 at halftime, but outscored the Blue Devils 10-1 in the third quarter to take a 14-10 lead into the final period of play, holding on for the 16-11 victory
The Cavaliers defeated LIU 20-6 on Friday night to advance to the second round. Duke defeated James Madison 17-10 Virginia is the No. 5 national seed in the tournament and the top seed in the Charlottesville regional. Duke is the No. 3 seed in the regional Virginia is No. 7 in the latest IWLCA rankings. Duke is No. 15
Additional Links
Virginia Men's Basketball Lands San Francisco Guard Malik Thomas
Madison Alaimo's Record-Setting Day Sees Virginia Women's Lacrosse Cruise Past LIU
ACC Quarterback Rankings: Where is Virginia QB Chandler Morris in the New 247Sports Rankings?