No. 5 Virginia vs. Duke Live Updates | NCAA Women's Lacrosse

Can Virginia get a win in the second round of the NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament?

Jackson Caudell, Aidan Baller

After a dominant opening round win over LIU, Virginia Women's Lacrosse faces off against ACC opponent Duke to try and advance to the next round of the NCAA Tournament.

Virginia 3, Duke 4 | First Quarter

Virginia 3, Duke 4 | Q1 2:46

Off the draw, Jenna DiNardo streaks right down the field to bring the Hoos back within one.

Virginia 2, Duke 4 | Q1 2:56

In need of an answer, Corey White rips a bounce shot from range but Duke fires right back with a cross crease pass to a cutting Callie Hem.

Virginia 1, Duke 3 | Q1 5:10

Payton Sfreddo gets a good run on goal, but her shot is saved. On the other end, Duke once again capitalizes with Bella Goodwin finding the back of the net.

Virginia 1, Duke 2 | Q1 6:29

Mel Josephson makes two saves but continuous pressure by Duke leads to Carly Bernstein finding nylon.

Virginia 1, Duke 1 | Q1 13:07

Caitlin Barrett draws first blood for the Blue Devils but Kate Galica responds with a draw control and goal to draw the game level.

Pregame Notes

Virginia and Duke are facing one another for the second time this season at Klöckner Stadium

In the regular-season meeting, the Cavaliers trailed by as many as seven points in the first half and were down 9-4 at halftime, but outscored the Blue Devils 10-1 in the third quarter to take a 14-10 lead into the final period of play, holding on for the 16-11 victory

The Cavaliers defeated LIU 20-6 on Friday night to advance to the second round. Duke defeated James Madison 17-10 Virginia is the No. 5 national seed in the tournament and the top seed in the Charlottesville regional. Duke is the No. 3 seed in the regional Virginia is No. 7 in the latest IWLCA rankings. Duke is No. 15

