Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Isaiah Abraham From Paul VI

One of the top Virginia native prospects in the class of 2024 picked up an offer from UVA on Saturday
Four-star Isaiah Abraham (Warrenton, Virginia) picks up a scholarship offer from the UVA.

Four-star Isaiah Abraham (Warrenton, VA) was offered by Virginia on Saturday.

The Cavaliers have entered the running for one of the most talented Virginia natives in the recruiting class of 2024. Isaiah Abraham, a four-star prospect from Warrenton, Virginia, picked up an offer from UVA on Saturday night. 

"After a great conversation with Coach Bennett, I'm blessed and excited to say that I have received an offer from the University of Virginia," Abraham said in a Tweet. 

A 6'7" combination guard/forward, Abraham previously played at Highland High School, but is transferring to basketball powerhouse Paul VI (Fairfax, VA), who just had three alums - Trevor Keels (Duke), Jeremy Roach (Duke), and Brandon Slater (Villanova) - play in this year's Final Four. 

Although it is still early in the recruiting cycle for the 2024 class, Abraham already boasts an impressive list of offers, including Villanova, Maryland, UConn, Georgetown, Marquette, Virginia Tech, Kansas State, and Wichita State. On Saturday night, Tony Bennett threw his hat in the ring. 

The UVA coaching staff has been in frequent contact with Abraham this year and he was in attendance for Virginia's game against Duke in Charlottesville back in February. 

Isaiah Abraham is the fifth player in the class of 2024 to be extended an offer by Virginia, joining five-star power forward Jarin Stevenson (Pittsboro, NC), four-star shooting guard Jaeden Mustaf (Matthews, NC), four-star combo guard Jayden "Juke" Harris (Salisbury, NC), and four-star wing Caleb Williams (Washington, D.C.).

Stay updated on all the latest Virginia basketball recruiting news, including offers, visits, and commitments here: Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

