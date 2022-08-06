This Week in Virginia Basketball News - August 5th

Catch up on all the latest news and storylines around the UVA men's basketball program Virginia Athletics

It may be the offseason, but there is no shortage of significant news emerging about the Virginia men's basketball program, from recruiting updates to practice clips as the team begins its preparations for the season. Every Friday, we'll be posting a summary covering all of the latest headlines surrounding the Cavaliers from the week.

Most of this week's news comes on the recruiting front, where multiple prospects in the class of 2023 have included Virginia on their final cuts.

Just a week after making an offer to Trey Green (Mooresville, NC), the four-star point guard included Virginia in his top five along with Xavier, LSU, VCU, and Miami. He is set to announce his decision on Saturday. Green has not visited UVA, so the chances are low that he picks the Cavaliers. Xavier is the leading favorite.

On Friday, Virginia made the top three for four-star wing Jamie Kaiser, one of the top prospects in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The Burke, Virginia native has cut his offer list from nearly 40 programs down to a final three of UVA, Indiana, and Maryland. All three schools have hosted Kaiser on official visits this summer, but the Terrapins are the frontrunner to land his commitment when he announces his decision on Sunday, August 7th.

The Cavaliers are finalists for five recruiting targets in the class of 2023. In addition to Kaiser and Green, Virginia has made the top lists for four-star combo guard Freddie Dilione (Raleigh, NC), four-star combo guard Taison Chatman (Minneapolis, MN), and four-star wing Andrej Stojakovic (Carmichael, CA).

UVA hosted several recruiting targets on Grounds this week in each of the 2023, 2024, and 2025 classes.

6'3" combo guard Elijah Gertrude (Jersey City, NJ), one of Virginia's top targets in the class of 2023, completed an official visit to UVA last week. He holds offers from Kansas, Syracuse, St. John's, Rutgers, Pittsburgh, and others.

Three 2024 targets also visited UVA in the last several days and each left with scholarship offers: 6'5" shooting guard Jaeden Mustaf (Matthews, NC), 6'4" combo guard Jayden "Juke" Harris (Salisbury, NC), and 6'7" wing Caleb Williams (Washington, D.C.) were all offered by Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers this week.

Colt Langdon, a 6'8" wing from Raleigh, North Carolina out of the class of 2025, got an early jump on his recruiting process, taking a visit to UVA on Wednesday.

Langdon and the other visitors this week were able to take in practice as Virginia prepares for its 10-day exhibition tour in Italy next week. The Cavaliers will play four exhibition matches from August 10th-20th.

UVA's "Green Machine" (scout/practice squad) featured quite the star-studded cast on Friday, with alums Mamadi Diakite, Anthony Gill, Sam Hauser, and Jay Huff returning to Grounds to help out in practice.

On the horizon

Trey Green will announce his college decision on Saturday and Jamie Kaiser will announce his commitment choice on Sunday

2023 shooting guard Davin Cosby (Richmond, VA) and 2024 guard Jaxon Prunty (Davidson, NC) have scheduled visits to Virginia in the month of August. Prunty will be in Charlottesville this upcoming weekend and Cosby will visit on August 26th.

We're not sure how much footage/content will be made available from UVA's exhibition tour in Italy next week, but we'll be on the lookout for it, ready to over-analyze.

