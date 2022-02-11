Three Cavaliers Named to Tewaaraton Watch List

The Tewaaraton Foundation released the watch lists for the 2022 Tewaaraton Award, presented to the top player in college lacrosse, on Thursday and three Cavaliers were named to the men's lacrosse watch list.

Senior faceoff specialist Petey LaSalla, graduate attack Matt Moore, and sophomore attack Connor Shellenberger were among the 51 players named to the watch list.

Players not included in the initial watch list have the opportunity to be added to the list later on. Additions to the watch list will be released on March 11th and April 1st and then the list will be narrowed down to 25 nominees for both the men's and women's award on April 21st. Five finalists will be announced some time in early May and the recipients of the 2022 Tewaaraton Award will be announced following the end of the season.

READ MORE: Virginia Shakes Slow Start, Rolls Over Air Force 21-11 in Season Opener

In addition to the three UVA men's lacrosse players named to the watch list, two Virginia women's lacrosse players were named to the watch list as well: senior midfielder Annie Dyson and senior attack Ashlyn McGovern.

The Virginia men's lacrosse program has had three Tewaaraton winners: Chris Rotelli (2003), Matt Ward (2006), and Steele Stanwick (2011). One UVA women's lacrosse player has won the Tewaaraton Award: Amy Appelt in 2004.

The No. 1 Virginia men's lacrosse team, which opened its season with a 21-11 victory over Air Force last weekend, hosts High Point on Sunday at 3pm. No. 11 UVA women's lacrosse opens its season on Friday at 4pm at Elon, before returning home for the home opener against California on Sunday at 12pm.

